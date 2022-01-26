Two strong women died last week: Carolyn Tavano of Clyde and Lucille Povero of Waterloo. Carolyn was 90, Lucille 89.
I had the good fortune to write about Carolyn just a few weeks ago for our Community Giving supplement. For years and years, she and her husband were Santa and Mrs. Claus for a couple of generations of children who went through the Clyde Elementary School. She also was very active in her church and volunteering at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She raised a family of community givers.
I did not know Lucille personally, but I read her letters to the editor in the Finger Lakes Times for decades.
From her obituary, I wish I could have written about her. She was on the committee that started the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. She was president of the group that saved Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s house; she herself lived there for three years. She was outspoken and had an opinion on nearly everything.
Which brings me to celebrate another strong woman, and I want to do it while she is still with us. My mother-in-law, Vada Broach, will turn 91 March 11. She is in the Wayne County Nursing Home now (where she is receiving excellent care, by the way) after falling and breaking a hip a few years ago. Then she fell and broke the other one, and then Covid happened. As I write this, they tell me she is Covid positive; thankfully, she has no symptoms.
Vada grew up in Lyons, the daughter of a woman who had eight siblings, most of whom stayed in town. When I first started dating my husband, I would run into people all the time who were part of “Vada’s clan.” It was great. I lost my own parents in my early teens, and I was looking for a family in which to be an “out-law” — and they embraced me.
Vada’s husband, Bill, died when their youngest child was 4. Her oldest was 22. She raised four children, the two youngest by herself. Well, yes, her extended family helped. Soon after her husband died, she battled breast cancer (she is a 50-year survivor). She never made a big deal about it; she had sons to raise.
She and her sister, Lorraine Buyck, were close, but Vada would tell me they fought when they were little. They loved to travel; they would go to Hawaii and always to Lancaster, Pa., to Maine, and Virginia. Grass did not grow under Vada’s feet.
She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way. When she could, she traveled to see all of them.
On one trip to Hawaii, when my brother-in-law was stationed there in the Army, he arranged for Vada to be a volunteer painter on the USS Missouri. I thought that was pretty cool. She was in her 80s at the time.
She is an incredible cook too — I cook nothing, so that is not something we have in common — and she never minded feeding me. When I was pregnant, I craved her macaroni and cheese. She loved southern foods, and German lettuce. Her soups were amazing. I think my husband, who likes to cook, has her recipes.
I gave her a sign a little while ago that said, “You were the mother I wish I had.” She is the only mother I have had since I was 18, so maybe there’s no difference.
It is hard to have her in the nursing home, and she is not entirely pleased to be there, either, but she has always made the best of things, and I think she still is. Her greatest concern when she found out she had Covid was that she would give it to the staff person who told her.
She will hate that I am writing about her, by the way, but I want to do it while she is still here so I can share the love I have for her with everyone. I don’t want to wait for an obit that will come soon enough. I don’t really care if she pretends to be annoyed, because I think deep down, she will be pleased.
I would be, if I were in her shoes. I would want to know that my life mattered, that I left a great impression on someone.
So here’s to strong women. Don’t forget to celebrate the ones in your life.