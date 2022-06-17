Jason Buyck probably wouldn’t want me to write this.
He was my husband’s cousin, a generation removed. We watched him and his brother grow up. Their dad and Dave are first cousins. Jason was a Marine, like Dave and Dave’s brother, Billy, and Dave’s father, William Sr.
Jason grew up in Sodus. He died Dec. 11, 2000, when his MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed during a night flight near Jacksonville, N.C. A sergeant, Jason was 24 and had just married. I believe it was his second tour in the Marines.
It was the second time after the Osprey became operational in 2000 that it crashed, and there were casualties both times. The first had occurred about 11 months earlier. Our family — parents, grandparents and cousins — urged Jason not to go on any missions in an Osprey, which was, even back then, shrouded in concerns about its safety.
But Jason believed in service, in going anywhere and doing anything that was asked of him. And he thought that the accident was just that, an accident.
Since his death, Osprey “accidents” have been repeated, over and over. The most recent one last week killed five Marines, ages 19-33, in the California desert. It brought back so many memories, although Jason has been gone almost 22 years.
Jason was so tall, resembling a tree to my then-little girls, who clamored to “climb” him when he was home the Thanksgiving just before he died. In my mother-in-law’s kitchen in Lyons, he’d catch them and shake them in the air, resulting in a cascade of giggles while his wife, Patti, looked on.
I remember the whole family being hauled to Sodus Point, where Jason and his brother, Andy, along with my nephews, Robert and Matt, who were all about the same age, tore around on bicycles and swam in the lake.
I also remember his heartbroken grandmother, crying at her kitchen table, telling us that Jason’s body was “burned up” in the crash that killed him. His grandfather, ever stoic, had tears in his eyes.
According to some research, I learned the V-22 Osprey has had 13 accidents with a total of 51 fatalities. The aircraft’s accident history has generated some controversy over its “perceived safety issues.” I would say serious, fatal crashes on a fairly regular basis would make those safety issues real.
The tilt-rotor aircraft, which lands vertically like a helicopter, flies more similarly to an airplane. The problem, I have read in several places, is with those rotors, although I am certainly no expert.
In the wake of three crashes in a seven-day period, two of them fatal and one involving an Osprey, the U.S. Navy grounded all non-deployed aircraft for a day on Monday to focus on safety protocols.
“In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities,” the Navy said, adding that deployed units would also conduct a safety review at “the earliest possible opportunity.”
It’s not too much to expect that the Marines do the same, especially with the Osprey.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the evening editor at the Times.