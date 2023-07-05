I was listening to a full concert on YouTube recently performed by the Dave Matthews Band, quite possibly my favorite musical group on the planet right now. The show was recorded May 20, 2023 — just a few short weeks ago at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.
Dave, who is subject to some goofy monologues, was talking about doing a brand-new song, “After Everything.” He said he didn’t know that his band (including the fabulous Tim Reynolds, who I interviewed last summer) didn’t know how it goes, so they were just going to go with what they DID know, and play it.
Of course, because it was Dave Matthews, it came out just fine. But it did remind me of all the things I don’t know that I don’t know.
It happens to me a lot, especially at work, where after two years, I am still finding out things I don’t know that I don’t know about our technology. I am slow with that stuff anyway, and my excuse is being over 60. But sometimes, when I am asked to do something, my first reaction is, “Am I supposed to know how to do that?”
I also sometimes don’t know what I don’t know about my kids, that my daughter in Chicago can’t talk with me certain nights because she’s in class, and besides, she is in a program that half the time I don’t understand what she is talking about. I KNOW I don’t know that!
And, I didn’t know that I can’t plan things with my other daughter and the boys because they already have plans. They get exasperated with me, but how should I know?
And, when I was subbing in the elementary school at Clyde-Savannah, there was a lot I didn’t know that I didn’t know. Like which classrooms had their own bathrooms, that kids weren’t supposed to walk willy-nilly down the halls (I was just grateful to be able to get them from one place to the other), that I wasn’t supposed to drink the milk myself.
Luckily, like Dave Matthews — who knows how to create some of the best music that’s made these days, and looks like he always thoroughly enjoys himself on stage — there are things I do know.
I know I have the best job I could possibly have. I love writing about my beloved Finger Lakes and the people who live here, for a newspaper where I have invested a good part of my professional life. I have great co-workers too; I never mind coming to work.
I know I have a lucky marriage with a man who drives me crazy at times, but, after 28 years and a couple of extra pounds, is still crazy about me. I have two daughters and a third I call mine too, who make me so proud I can barely contain myself some days and I probably bore people bragging about them.
We also own a small retail business. We’ve had it 33 years and I know that it is a lot of work, but it also has sustained us through job loss, illness, and some very tough financial times. It also taught my children and their friends, who helped us out, about money, how to be responsible, and how to interact with people in a positive, confident way.
Oddly enough, Dave Matthews finished up his Texas show with his song “Don’t Know.” Like the rest of us, I think he’s still discovering that he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, and appreciates that life is for learning.
Wait, didn’t that come from a Joni Mitchell song? “Woodstock?” Well, being stardust and golden is for another column.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the Sunday editor and a reporter at the Times. Contact her at lbroach@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 253.