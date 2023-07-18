If you are familiar with me, you know that I love dogs. Especially my own sweet but very annoying dogs, which, if you read a previous column of mine, also gave me poison ivy (it’s better, by the way).
The little guy chewed my bed (the second time he’s done that). The middle one, who ripped the screen on my sliding glass door, regularly bullies me until I give him a treat. The old girl usually barks on and off all night at either a deer, a squirrel, or a fox in the backyard. She’s never been skunked, but there is always that worry.
I love them in spite of themselves.
Did I mention the little guy, Franklin, also cries a lot — about nothing? You can comfort him for about five minutes, and then he starts all over again. He doesn’t want to go out, he doesn’t want to be fed, he doesn’t want to cuddle. There is nothing that is physically wrong with him. He reminds me at times of a colicky baby.
We don’t know his breed; he is long and low to the ground like a dachshund, but he’s broad like a Basset Hound and has long, fine fur. We say he is a big dog on little legs.
And, if anyone comes to the house, Franklin barks — a lot — and then promptly hides under the bed. The big one, Gracie, doesn’t like most people, even though she is mostly a Lab. She doesn’t like to ride in the car, either, and can be counted on to throw up at least once on any ride she is forced to take (we don’t force her anywhere but the vet, where I wish they had a doggie psychologist.)
The middle guy, Butchie the beagle, the bully, actually loves to ride and likes nearly everyone. When one of my grandboys was over, Frankie was under the bed. Gracie was doing her best to ignore the boy except when he offered her a treat. Butchie, who also got lots of treats from him, was content to have him run his Matchbox car up and down his back.
We mostly have to put our garbage cans up on counters, the treat bags out of reach, and keep the cat’s cage locked when there is food in his bowl.
The cat can be a pain in the rear end too. Smitten the kitten is a good mouser, which is why I keep him around. He is really my husband’s cat; he loves to curl up with David but will readily bite me if I try to touch him. David calls him Smitty; my daughter calls him Gato. Someone suggested I gave him a complex naming him Smitten and he’s holding it against me.
This column might be funnier, to me at least, if it were not all completely true, but I am sure you love your pets in spite of themselves too. I would be miserable without them, in spite of their quirks. All three are very affectionate and are happy to take walks with us (where they usually will jump in a pond or two and come back a muddy mess). They make good pillows, readily give and accept kisses, and two of them, at least, are good watchdogs.
Pets are a big responsibility, but they are so worth it, even if I had to get a new bed. And more dog biscuits. And a new screen ...