It’s that time of year again. It’s the time that I go back to substitute teaching in Clyde-Savannah Elementary School on Fridays.
Because I work Sundays at the paper, I have Fridays off. I started subbing a year ago, the same time my husband did. He goes to the middle and high schools; I think he is somewhat afraid of the littles, but I find them delightful, mostly.
I did learn something very important last Friday, though. It was naughty of me to drink a container of chocolate milk. Jingle, the name of the Elf on the Shelf who lives in Mrs. Steve’s kindergarten room, saw me and will report it to Santa, one little boy told me.
As I told this roomful of 5-year-olds — except for one girl who just had her sixth birthday (she proudly told me she is the oldest in her class) — you don’t know what you don’t know. Although I have subbed many times, no one told me the food, which is provided free to children, is meticulously counted. No one told me, either, that the bus list was wrong (luckily, the kids knew where they were supposed to go) or that I was supposed to take a lunch survey. Or that it was very bad of me to have the kids in a chatty haphazard line in the hallway instead of silent against a wall.
Another little boy told me that I was still a good sub, even if I wasn’t good at everything, like Mrs. Steve. I told him I’d heard that about her.
So, after lunch and before phys ed (you don’t call it gym), I read the kids “There was an Old Woman who Swallowed a Bell,” and we did an exercise where they had to cut out pictures of items and paste them in the order they were swallowed. Santa was last, although the old woman didn’t actually swallow him. She ate a candy cane and rode off in the sunset with him in his sleigh.
Another little boy looked at the clock, which had a face and hands, and told me it was almost recess, the time when they could play. I was a little surprised, considering I hear from my husband how many teens can read only digital clocks.
Mateo, who could speak both English and “Puerto Rican,” asked me if my hair, which I had coiled on my head, was real. When I took it down to show him, the whole class said “Ooooooh.”
I was somewhat caught off guard when I learned that so many of the children, at 5, could read. Mrs. Steve had left a note with Jingle, warning her class to be good for the sub, and several of the children read it out loud.
This is why I sub. I am often astounded on how bright many of the children are, and I am also cognizant of how many of them need more help and attention, which they won’t get if there aren’t enough people to sub and the school has to go to remote learning.
I could sub every day, like my husband. They tell me there are never enough subs. If you are looking for something rewarding to do, get in touch with your local district, where you may even know some of the kids.
And I’m sure those children will tell you what you don’t know.