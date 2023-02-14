Let me say this up front: Spotify personality Joe Rogan, like some people in this country — unfortunately — speak of what they do not know and only invent. That’s why they repeat misinformation and perpetuate stereotypes.
Rogan, who has the most popular podcast on Spotify, last week said that Jews were into money, basically like Italians were into pizza — and everybody knows that. Being Jewish, and by far from rich, I would laugh at the comment if I didn’t picture so many of his fans nodding their heads in agreement.
To use this column to refute Rogan’s ridiculous assertion would be a waste of ink. Instead, if you are a rational human being, I would say that we are ALL into money in some way, no matter how we worship God.
Being “into money” means being able to pay our bills, make good investments (like Holly Smaldone-Cragg advises in her FLT column), and live the best we can. You don’t have to be Jewish to think that way.
But it made me wonder, if I fell into money, how would I spend it? How would you spend it if you found, say, an extra million or so in your bank account?
First off, I would pay off my obligations, my mortgage, student loans (yes, I still have them years after deciding to go back to college to get a master’s degree I probably didn’t need), my credit cards, etc. Then I would sock a little away for retirement and make sure that my children could finish paying for their educations, maybe offer them some funds to put toward a house.
No lavish cars or vacations, no fancy jewels or 100-inch televisions or anything like that. Maybe a few more dogs; or at least a regular contribution to pay for dog food and treats at all the local shelters.
If I had anything left after that, I would look to give it away. I would like to do it locally, to charities that I already support, namely the local food pantries and Goodwill. I might also talk to a lawyer friend and ask her how to set up a recurring scholarship for the Clyde-Savannah schools, or a recurring contribution to the school’s budget for the extras, like art supplies and a varsity wrestling program my friend Lance Goebert’s club hopes to one day feed.
What would your priorities be? Would you be so “into money” that you’d slog it away for a rainy day, or would you share the wealth?
People like Rogan, who also refutes the validity of vaccines and pushes other wrong-headed ideas, keep up the dialogue of division instead of diversity. You wonder where he learned what he thinks he knows.
What I know is that I find his pandering for an audience of the disgruntled a waste of the airwaves. He could be charitable and offer so much more.