I was recruited to babysit for my grandboys a while back so my daughter and her partner could go to Taste of Wayne County for a couple of hours, to sample the best of what some of the county’s eateries, wineries and breweries have to offer.
What I got offered was some gaming competition that turned out to be more serious than anticipated.
“Want to play chess?” the 10-year-old asked me as soon as the adults left. He’s been practicing, he said. I have not played in years and years, but I figured, why not?
What he has been practicing with is something called The Chess Teacher. Designed for 6- to 11-year-olds, it has easy-to-follow diagrams printed on the base of each piece, so kids learn the names of the pieces and how they move — at a glance. It comes with a chessboard, 32 plastic pieces, and a guide. The chessboard measures 15 by 15 inches.
So, we set up the board and he jumped in immediately, moving a pawn ahead, and explaining to me and his little brother that you can move a pawn ahead two spaces only when it starts out.
OK, then I moved one of my knights forward. Play went on and I thought I was doing pretty good; I took one of his rooks, but then, things escalated fast.
“Don’t make THAT move,” he cautioned me as I prepared to advance a piece. I made a different move and he still managed to capture one of my pieces, which I think was a knight, or a rook.
I made another move, and he took MY rook. Pretty soon, he had advanced a pawn all the way to the other side of the board, took back his rook, took my queen and put me in check-mate.
Did I mention he’s 10?
Yeah, I was impressed. And he wasn’t showing off, either. He takes this game seriously. He strategizes. He understands his next move before he makes the first one. He has a PLAN.
His brother is an equally good game player, but he’s 4. So, instead of chess, we played a Dog Man card game and he made up his own rules, which shifted and changed a bit as the game went on, but they made sense to him. We played several rounds.
But really, what they wanted to play after that fated chess game was something called Pie Face. We finally fished the box out of the closet, and then the little guy said, “We can’t play this; we don’t have any whipped cream.”
Thank goodness we don’t have any whipped cream!
“Just put some delicious whipped cream from home on the ‘hand’ of the game unit and start turning the handles. It could go off at any time! Players score a point for every time they turn the handle without getting pie-faced, and the one who scores 25 points wins,” according to the directions.
This after my daughter told me no food in the living room, by the way, because they have new furniture. I also nixed another game that I was told required a LOT of paper towels, although the boys said we could play that one on the kitchen table.
No thanks.
Next time, I think I will bring some of my old games, ones that don’t involve food or water. And before that, I am going to brush up on my chess moves.