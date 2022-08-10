When I was at the Finger Lakes Times the first time around, I had a regular column every other week that was mostly about the what some would call mundane things, like keeping a house and raising children.
I wrote about my husband trying to save space in our freezer by sacrificing the ice cream (while I was pregnant, so it was not appreciated) and about navigating our incredibly long snowed-in driveway on foot, in the dark, with two toddlers.
I wrote it mainly to vent, to make myself feel better by sharing things that made me crazy. People loved it, though. I would get stopped in stores. One lady said it gave her perspective: It made her own life and its challenges seem not so bad. I didn’t know if that was really a compliment, but I took it as one.
Then, my kids got older, and they admonished me to stop writing about them. They didn’t appreciate their trials and tribulations repeated in the newspaper.
So, I didn’t write about getting a phone call when they were in fifth and sixth grade from the principal, who had something “very serious” to discuss with me. I thought someone was hurt, but no: It seems that “Kathryn threw Lorrayne’s shoe on the roof of the school.” When I stopped laughing, I told the principal, “If this is the worst thing that happened today, you’ve had a really good day. Lighten up.”
These two girls I raised are bright, ambitious and kind. One, the shoe thrower, is finishing her master’s degree and works in the school district where she grew up, in the 21st Century program. My husband and I can’t turn around without someone — teachers and students alike — saying how awesome Katy is. Even the principal whom she caused angst in high school, let us know how much he appreciates her now. She deals with the tough kids with humor and respect, and they respond.
The other girl, the owner of the thrown shoe, is about to embark on a master’s/PhD program at Loyola University in Chicago. She will study English and something called textual studies. She has tried several times to explain it to me, but frankly, it is over my head. They accepted her from a huge pool of applicants, and they will fund her studies. I can’t tell you how proud I am of her, and how profoundly sad that she will be so far away. She did her undergrad at SUNY Oswego, which is less than an hour from our home, and lived with us for the past two years.
It does bring to mind what happened when I went to Syracuse University. My mother drove me to college, dropped me off in front of my dorm and in the most sarcastic voice she could muster said: “I hope you’re happy!” And drove away.
I vowed right then, if I had kids, I would never do that. It’s why I let Rayne go to China when she was 16 and why I support Katy for taking the paths she’s on.
I want them to look at the world like an open door, and I respect the directions they’ve picked, even if right now, I miss the owner of that shoe.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the evening editor at the Times. Contact her at (315) 789-3333, ext. 253, or lbroach@fltimes.com.