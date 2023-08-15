You all know how much I love my job and writing, but I do have a guilty pleasure ... I love music. If I could be anyone else than who I am, I would be Bonnie Raitt.
Oh, I know those shoes are filled, and besides, I can’t sing, play any kind of musical instrument, or even keep a correct clapping rhythm, my daughter tells me. Rayne started out as a percussionist; however, she can play anything with strings, from a bass to a ukulele. I couldn’t even spell ukulele without looking it up. I think she gets her musical talent by osmosis. She grew up with Uncle Arlo Guthrie and his family, and they can play EVERYTHING.
When I was in my 20s, Pete Seeger, Arlo’s legendary musical partner, tried — and failed — to teach me how to play the banjo. First of all, being left-handed, I held it upside down. And, holding down those strings hurt!
“That’s OK, Louise,” Pete said. “You can just sing.”
Arlo, who was in the room, was laughing so hard that he spit out whatever he was drinking and said, “No, Pete. She definitely can’t.”
Right. So, I am reduced to singing in my car. Loudly. I think most of us do that; it’s not so weird. But, I am tempted to open the windows at stoplights, maybe get nearby drivers to attempt a chorus. No, I would likely be mortified when they actually heard my voice.
Forget all that. In my imagination, I am on stage, joining my favorite musicians on my favorite songs. With Dave Matthews, I am belting out his version of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer.”
Who would you join in song if you could? What are you listening to these days?
Lately, I am fascinated by an organization called Playing for Change. It’s been around for more than two decades, and it was created to inspire and connect the world through music. The idea for this project came from believing that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people.
They have chosen some classic songs, like “The Weight,” “Listen to the Music,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Higher Ground,” and “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay.” Then, with cameras and recording equipment, they found performers from all over the world — from Marcus King here in the U.S. to a really innovative man named Mermans Mosengo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo — to perform them. Look up Mosengo; he really is astounding.
More performers: Paula Abdul, the late Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Keb’ Mo’, Otis Redding Foundation Students, John McFee, Larkin Poe, Robert Moxley, Lukas Nelson, John Cruz — even my good friend Jim “Hutch” Hutchinson from Bonnie Raitt’s band looking very chill on the bass — and hundreds of others you will wish you’d known about from places like India, China, the Middle East, South America and Africa. The videos, in which you can see these exotic places, aren’t to be missed, either.
I encourage you to look up some of these obscure (at least to most of us) artists and listen to their musical contributions. You might never want to listen to pop music again. And, you definitely won’t want to listen to me singing in my car.
You can find information about the Playing For Change Foundation at https://www.playingforchange.com/. There is a way you can join the group and that would entitle you to hear exclusive songs. Or, you can hear many songs for free by going to youtube.com and searching for Playing for Change.