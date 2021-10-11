When I was in third grade, my best friends, Sherri, Laura and Robbin, did a tap-dance routine at a school concert. They wore cute black, white and pink checkered outfits and tapped to the old Andy Williams song “Number 54, House of the Bamboo Door.”
I couldn’t dance, but I taught all three of them how to read music and play a little piano. The four of us were best friends since kindergarten. They all lived within sight of each other’s houses; I lived two blocks over and around the corner, but my mom got me special permission to ride their school bus with them.
We grew up to lead vastly different lives. Through the magic of the computer world, we came back together more than 20 years ago now, to be best friends again.
Robbin and Sherri are in Florida; I’m in the Finger Lakes; and Laura and her wife Lily are in northern California, on a farmette near Santa Rosa. They live with Lily’s three granddaughters and a variety of animals. They grow most of their own food and live a very rural lifestyle, despite being very educated and accomplished women.
At least for a few more days. Laura is in hospice, in the end stages of liver failure. She is sleeping a lot; I can’t talk with her, and she’s stopped reading her Facebook. Never really healthy as an adult, she has suffered a variety of ailments and always alluded to accepting she would probably not have a long life.
I just never thought she meant it.
The proverbial optimist, she is the one who always posts uplifting, encouraging messages, offering insight and support whenever she can. She was, after all, a social worker for much of her life.
She is also a U.S. Air Force veteran. And the girl who was never so crazy about school in her younger days, has two master’s degrees, is a family advocate, a professional consultant and instructor, a kinship support specialist and a chemical dependency and mental health provider. She also is an artist.
When we were little, we did the typical little girl things. The three girls had pools, I didn’t; so I spent a lot of time at their houses, especially in the summertime. We played with Barbies (Robbin had the Barbie camper), we rode our bikes to the candy store and we had sleep-overs.
But then the teenage years hit, and our interests veered. I was more of an introvert; the others were not. I liked quieter things, they were more social and they had local boyfriends. Mine lived in the next town. I went off to college, Laura joined the Air Force and Robbin and Sherri went to work (Just as an aside — Sherri, who has never failed at anything in her life, has so many degrees and certifications now that I can’t keep track and owns her own martial arts and dance school. Robbin is a pre-school teacher).
Laura’s path was difficult. She survived the death of a child, two marriages to men before Lily and moved to California away from all of her family and most of her friends. She had cancer; she lived through a major car accident or three. And when she was an adult student with a rainbow sticker on the back of her car, she was the victim of a hate crime when someone shot out her window and yelled an anti-gay comment.
And yet, she woke up with a smile on her face every day and always made her bed, she said.
We don’t see each other in person much, but just about every day, the four of us check in with each other, either directly or through Facebook. We know what each of us is up to.
On Oct. 1, Laura’s last post on Facebook read: “Still up at Kaiser (Health Care) ...Hoping things improve...after, Kaiser, bed...too many things to take care of...We aren’t ignoring this anymore but the doctors are suddenly concerned about tying up loose endings. I will let you know!”
Yesterday, Robbin told me that Laura fell and broke her foot getting out of bed. She is in the hospital, but will be moved to hospice when they are done with her. Today, there was a yellow rose posted on her Facebook.
I have, of course, experienced the deaths of a lot of people, but this is the first time that I am losing someone from that childhood knot. It seems too soon; we are not little old ladies yet.
So, here’s to Laura. I think she would like the idea of being written about, even though she always put others first.
(Postscript: Laura Hunnemeder-Bergfelt died on Oct. 10. She was 61).