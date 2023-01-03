I got a really nice compliment from my mother-in-law the other day. She told me she enjoys reading what I write for the paper.
She told me she could identify with a lot of my columns; which is funny because she is 91 (yes, mom, you REALLY are 91 — they did NOT change the math) and on the surface, we don’t have a lot in common, except maybe for a love of her son.
She’s in the Wayne County Nursing Home now, which I have written about before. I think it’s a good idea to write about her while she is still here to read it. We went out to breakfast the other day, and she actually wanted to go shopping with me to the thrifts. This is the woman who used to complain that I dressed my children out of those stores; now I dress HER out of them and she loves it.
Anyway, the compliment got me to thinking how much I love what I do, how much I enjoy writing and editing at this newspaper, and how much I appreciate the support from the people for whom, and with whom, I work. The old adage, if you love what you do, you’ll really never work a day in your life rings true for me.
This is not a kiss-up column, because if it were, you wouldn’t be reading it. But if someone asked me to describe my perfect job, this would be pretty close.
I have lived in the Finger Lakes for nearly 40 years now; I came here to write for this newspaper when I was 24. I stayed 16 years and then came back 21 years later. I have never been happier. I get to write great stories that are mostly of my choosing. And, I’ve recently taken over the “Friday Conversation” feature so I get to interview great people.
I learned a new skill too. I never knew how to physically put together a newspaper until I came back. Now, I can do it mostly successfully. I still make mistakes, but I try not to make the same mistake more than once (or twice). I can’t do everything, but I might be able to, in a pinch. Still, I am grateful that people at the paper are always helpful, even if I (unintentionally) try their patience at times.
I love Geneva, and the surrounding towns and villages, and little Savannah, where I live. I love how most people here feel familiar to me, that we are part of the same world. I love stumbling over really great stories that I can tell our readers about.
I was talking with our photographer, Spencer Tulis recently. I told him if I won the lottery tomorrow, I would still want to come to work here. He said the same is true for him. He meant it, because he gets it.
While it’s true that nothing lasts forever, I will be forever glad for this time, back at the newspaper that brought me to the Finger Lakes in the first place, so long ago.
And if you have a great story to tell, let me know.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the Times evening editor.