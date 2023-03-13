When you think of Lyons, you probably think of the Erie Canal, peppermint — and, if you are the slightest fan of college basketball, Jim Boeheim.
His departure from Syracuse University last week brought up memories of his hometown back in the day, when I started my career at the Finger Lakes Times in 1985 as the Lyons bureau reporter. Jim’s uncle, Chuck Boeheim, was the mayor at the time ... and the first person I met.
Even before Chuck introduced himself, I knew he had to be a relative of Jim’s. Chuck looked like an older version of the iconic (even then) basketball coach. They had the same high forehead, receding hairline, and distinctive features.
Chuck, who later became my accountant, drove me around town and helped me find an apartment on a very snowy day in January. When he learned I was a Syracuse University graduate, he could not stop talking about his nephew. He had season tickets, and he tried to attend as much as he could.
He told me about Jim’s amazing high school career in Lyons under Coach Dick Blackwell and how Jim managed to earn a spot on the SU team as a walk-on — and then exceeded all expectations by eventually becoming Orange head coach. Pride for Jim oozed out of every word.
He told me that Jim’s best friend was Tony Santelli — he owned the lumber yard then — and that they had been friends since kindergarten. He also said Jim kept in close touch with many of the people who he had grown up with. Chuck said there was talk in the town’s eateries, like the Soda Spa, the day after every game as the locals dissected it, play by play.
It wasn’t just Uncle Chuck. The whole community reflected a sense of ownership of the local boy, the son of a funeral director on William Street, who made good in a very competitive college sports world just down the road in Syracuse.
I got to be good friends with Earl Buchanan, who was the superintendent of schools in Lyons at the time. Earl shared a lot of memories of Jim, who was a student of Earl’s when he taught history in the district. He also recalled high school games when he said Jim, at about 6-foot-3, would run down the court on legs that looked like broomsticks.
The Boeheims had a basketball hoop set up at the end of their driveway; they lived in a beautiful brick house on William Street, across from Village Hall. The home also housed the funeral home, and it still does: the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. Anyway, Earl said Jim would spend hours and hours at that hoop. Sometimes his friends would join him; Jim’s father eventually put a light up so they could practice at night, much to the annoyance of his neighbors, who called the police.
John Lese, who was the police chief of Lyons and also knew Jim well, said the officer told the neighbors to live with it because Jim was going to be famous someday.
Some Lyons residents I knew remembered the Lyons basketball team’s 1961-62 season, when Jim was a senior. The team, they said, went into the final sectional game against East Rochester with a 14-0 record. They lost by a point.
I would hear stories all the time like that about Jim, from people who readily shared their experiences like cherished possessions.
As my time in Lyons went on and Syracuse University basketball kept gaining momentum and national fame, the community continued to take enormous pleasure in following the career of its native son.
In 1987, when Syracuse went to the NCAA tournament and lost the national championship to Indiana, Lyons first went wild with anticipation, and then fell into a complete funk. This was one of their own, who had reached the apex of success, but fell just short.
Shortly after that, Jim returned to his high school to be the graduation speaker, and the auditorium was packed, not only with the graduates and their families, but with old friends and new fans who didn’t care that much about the loss by then. I wrote a story, and I could see how beloved Jim still was in the community where he was raised.
And, in 2003, Syracuse would redeem itself and defeat the University of Kansas for the crown. I was out of Lyons by then, but my mother-in-law, just a few years younger than Jim’s parents, was still there.
“Let’s Go Orange” was still the town’s favorite mantra.