I was sad to see that my old friend, Minister Armae Bostic, passed away recently.
When I first came to Lyons in 1985, there was a circle of strong and tough Black women whose sole goal was to do good for the community. Armae was the last one who remained.
If you lived in Lyons back in the day, you probably knew them. I am glad that I did.
Armae, Essie Barnes, Beverly Waterman, and Lizzie Baker come to mind immediately, and I’m sure there are others — Black and white and Puerto Rican — whose names escape me, women whose deeds made a huge difference, then and now.
All of these women, like Armae, were faith-centered. They did what they did, from meals to education to solving problems for others, because they all believed in the saving power of God. These women weren’t to be trifled with; when they wanted something, they stood up and asked for it. They were powerful and emboldened. They were respected.
I wrote about all of them, at one time or another, over the years. They participated in so many good works that I can’t, anymore, separate out who did what and when, although I do remember that Armae ran the food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church for many years. She endured the loss of one of her daughters. We were friends on Facebook, and she would always bring God and Jesus into her posts because her faith was so self-motivating. To her, faith was everything.
I want to always remember these women and their selflessness. And I would like to see other people, from every background — or better yet, regardless of background or gender — step into their shoes. I think it’s happening, but there is always work to be done, in every community. Look around yours, and see what you can do.
• • •
On that note, and a different subject, Aug. 8 there will be a benefit auction for an Amish family that needs help covering medical expenses. As you may remember, there was an auction at the end of 2022 that helped another Amish family in eastern Wayne County, to the tune of $50,000. They had a very ill daughter and no hope of paying the hospital bill.
This auction is to help Gideon and Malinda Miller, who are also part of the close-knit, but small Amish community in eastern Wayne County. The proceeds will go to pay for a prosthetic leg replacement. The auction will be at the former Barbra Jean’s furniture store on Route 414 in Rose.
Jim Hoyt, a longtime auctioneer and a friend of mine, is organizing this auction, as he did the last. Everything, from his time to all of the items being put up for auction, is being donated, as is the food for a community meal. He has always been an extraordinarily generous man. Call him if you have anything to donate, or if you want to make a financial contribution, at 315-573-4466.
Do something, as the Amish would say, “for good.”