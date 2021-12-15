Once again, there is all this controversy about masks.
Do you wear one, can you be forced to wear one when you go someplace, or do you get indignant and not wear one because someone is telling you that you should?
And, if you are a county, do you enforce the mask mandate — and can it even BE enforced? Do you dedicate any resources to enforcement, or do you turn it political? Do you throw it back to the state?
To me, all these questions are irrelevant.
I wear a mask. I don’t have preconceived notions that it will absolutely stop the spread of Covid-19, or that I HAVE to comply to be a law-abiding citizen. I do it because it is respectful to my fellow human beings. It may be inconvenient and uncomfortable in the moments I have to wear it to exist in the world, but I WANT to exist in the world.
And, it only hurts if you find a reason for it to do so, political or not. It is important for the greater good, not YOUR good.
If you are a business, it is your right to insist, with or without a state mandate, that people patronizing your establishment WEAR A MASK. If they don’t want to, they can go elsewhere. I truly believe that MOST people have enough respect for someone making the request that they will save their attitude for something truly important.
If you are a business and you do not want to require masks, then don’t. Apparently, no one is going to enforce it. But, know that I am probably not coming into your shop or your restaurant. People who you let in without masks are, logically, more likely to either contract or spread the virus, especially if they don’t believe in vaccinations, either.
Common sense tells us to do everything we possibly can to not get sick, not because someone else is ordering us to do it, but because taking a precaution, any precaution, is better than taking no precaution.
Gov. Hochul’s decision is not to take away your freedom; it’s to make sure that you stick around to enjoy it. It makes the adage “Give me liberty, or give me death” literal.
Simple stuff.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the evening editor at the Finger Lakes Times. Contact her at lbroach@fltimes.com or (315) 789-3333, ext. 253.