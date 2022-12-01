On Sunday nights, I edit the copy for Monday’s edition of the Finger Lakes Times — which means that I get to read Pete Mitchell’s gem of a column before most anyone else.
And this week, I found that I totally agree with him about looking forward to being at home, instead of going out on the town, to an event or even a concert.
I used to love going to concerts, but I nixed the chance to see Tim Reynolds, Roger McGuinn and Judy Collins when all three were in the area recently. I also was offered tickets to Graham Nash, whose road manager is a friend.
I passed on all of it — it seemed too energy-intensive. I no longer like to drive at night, and my husband was not interested in any of it.
I did go see Three Doors Down with my cousin after our publisher graciously gave me tickets he couldn’t use. It was pretty good, but just looking at the people standing for the entire show in the pit at the Vine at del Lago left me exhausted. After the show (we didn’t wait for the encore), I was glad that I only live a mere 15 minutes from the casino and could be home in no time.
Pete and I are about the same age, and in some past incarnation, we were friends when I would hang out at the Rum Runner, the bar he owned in Geneva before he became a serious businessman with his restaurant enterprises.
I don’t drink alcohol, so I didn’t hang out long, and other things started to happen. I bought a house; I married my longtime boyfriend; I had two babies; and I offered an open door to their friends as they grew older. My house was where everyone hung out, which was great because it is on a farm lane and you can’t get anywhere without a ride. No one ever got into trouble.
And besides, the lawn had to be mowed (until I ran over a tree and my husband took over that task) and other various things had to be done. If we went anywhere besides work or to run kids around, it might be to dinner — and after that, quickly home.
Home became a haven, for us and for some of these kids who needed a break from their own chaos. I usually couldn’t wait to get home to see who would be there and what trauma I could help diffuse.
Even now, with both girls grown and living mostly elsewhere, I would rather be in my house, in my comfy clothes, cuddling my dogs. I read a lot, I play games on my phone, and I talk to my husband — although, truth be told, at 62 and 64, we mostly yell “What?” to each other. He is usually busy with an obscure film on the Turner Classic Movie Channel.
Community festivals don’t interest us; sometimes we talk about attending something or another, but we don’t usually go. When we are out grocery shopping, we might duck into a thrift shop or three, but that’s a big outing for us.
I am not sure when, or how, we got to become such homebodies, yet we are. I am going to end this here so I can go home now.