For years, I haven’t been allowed to mow the lawn, but I think that may have to change by necessity. Dave has been working a lot, as a substitute at Clyde-Savannah and then a few nights a week at BassPro, including Sundays occasionally.
Meanwhile, the grass is growing.
The reason I’ve been banned from lawn mowing was that, more than a decade ago now, I uprooted a tree with our riding mower. And not a small tree — it was an apple tree maybe twice as tall as me. As my family was waving at me frantically from the screen porch, I waved back. I thought they were cheering me on. What they were desperately trying to tell me was that I had caught the trunk of the tree between the mower deck lever and the mower itself — and I was dragging the tree behind me!
I did replace the tree, but I wasn’t allowed to get on the mower after that. Dave mowed. The girls mowed. But now the girls are out of the house and my grandboys aren’t old enough yet, so it’s going to fall to me, sometimes, or we will be living in a meadow. We mow about three acres, so if we don’t keep up, things can get serious.
And, the bugs take over too. It is Savannah, after all.
Besides, we have a fairly new zero-turn mower called a Bad Boy, which I think would allow me to avoid a repeat of the tree incident. At least I hope so, and so does Dave.
Don’t mow near anything, he tells me. Just go back and forth. Stay away from the trees, from the hedgerows and the shed. And the house? Stay away from that too. Oh, and don’t cross the swale.
The swale is a wet hollow on a path back to part of the property away from the house. After it rains, it becomes a boggy depression that takes a bit of time to dry out and will suck your shoes off if you walk in it. One of my daughters got her Subaru stuck in it several years ago while trying to get some wood. Dave had to pull out the car with our John Deere 850 tractor — which, by the way, he doesn’t let me drive, either.
Well, all that puts about a third of the lawn off limits. Then, he tells me, watch the speed. The mower moves pretty fast (maybe that’s why it is Bad Boy). Don’t turn too fast, you could tip. And, last, make sure you don’t hit any rocks and watch out for turtles. We usually get a lot of turtles, of the box and snapping variety.
Maybe I can learn to live in a meadow after all.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the Sunday editor and a reporter at the Times. Contact her at lbroach@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 253.