My boss, Mike Cutillo, ended his column a couple of weeks ago about his beloved Aunt Zia Rita by asking the question, “How’s your family tree?”
Much of my family tree — the recent parts, anyway — are grafted, and I love it that way. In a little more than a year, I went from having no little people in my life to having six who call me Mimi. As I have shared with you before, it is the best feeling.
The part of the tree, though, that started from roots is still there, of course. Although it is sparser, it’s deep.
My cousin Roz, my father’s sister’s daughter (her mother lived to be 102, by the way) has a copy of our family tree that goes all the way back to, well, time immemorial.
“This family’s roots have been traced ... at least as far back as the famous sage Solomon (Rashi) of Troyes, who lived from 1040 to 1105,” my cousin wrote. “The path from Rashi forward is based largely on research into rabbinical dynasties back as far as the Middle Ages.”
Eventually, that long and winding path led to the Carapathian Mountains of Europe, where our grandparents were born and grew up. That’s why it’s hard to say, when someone asks, what nationality I am. From 1920 until 1939, the region belonged to Czechoslovakia. Until 1944, it belonged to Hungary. And then, until 1991, the Soviet Union possessed it. Since 1991, Northern Maramure, in a mountain range about the size of Connecticut, has been part of Ukraine.
Our grandparents were first cousins, and their parents were also first cousins. I guess that was what was common in the old country: The valley where they came from was enclosed almost completely by mountains, so it’s quite possible there wasn’t an opportunity to mingle with new people very often.
My grandfather first, and later my grandmother and Roz’s mother, came to the U.S. in the 1920s and settled on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. My grandfather was a tailor, but also a Talmudic scholar. My father was their firstborn in America. He met my mother, the daughter of Romanian immigrants who also came in the ’20s and who grew up in the Bronx, on a blind date.
Fast-forward to present day. Except for two aunts by marriage, all the people of the previous generation on both sides of my family are gone. The generations ahead of me in my immediate family consist of two daughters by birth, another daughter by inclusion and, most recently, another young lady who I have known since she was a child. I grafted on those last two, as well as the children of my daughter Katy’s partner, and the four little girls who call me Mimi.
I know there have been other grafts in that long trip, on my father’s side from the time of Rashi. Two of my first cousins are adopted, but it doesn’t matter to me how they are counted. There are roots, and then there are people who are so important and loved that they become part of the woodwork.
That is how my family tree is.