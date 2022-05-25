U.S. Rep Hakeem Jefferies of Brooklyn pretty much summed up the disconnect between upstate and downstate last week when he said he had no idea where Steuben County was and the nerve of a state Supreme Court justice there to decide on the state’s congressional lines.
Well, not the justice exactly, but his expert, who comes from such an exotic and faraway place as Pittsburgh and, truth be told, has better credentials than just about anyone else to draw new lines.
So now, Mr. Jefferies can imagine how we upstaters feel almost all of the time; when downstate dictates what goes on up here.
People living upstate long have complained that downstate calls the shots for New York on everything, that many decisions which are good for New York City, Long Island and Westchester don’t work as well, or always make sense, for rural counties. Now we know it’s because representatives like Jefferies don’t even know upstate is real, or at the very least, don’t think there is life above and to the west of the Hudson Valley.
In the same article about Jefferies’ ire, someone who lives on the Upper East Side of New York City was quoted as saying that her neighborhood could not possibly be included in the same Congressional district as the Upper West Side because the two sides that border Central Park have their unique character.
I hate the word unique. Besides, how many upstaters would really believe that two adjacent urban areas would have less in common with each other than they would with, well, rural Steuben County? Or Ontario?
The Steuben justice did make some adjustments to placate Jefferies, but downstaters, mostly Democrats, are still finding themselves at some disadvantage with these new district lines. Allies are becoming rivals, thrown into primaries with each other. And, with the elimination of a congressional seat, anyone who can read a map can see the real losers aren’t the people downstate, but those of us upstate who end up in gigantic congressional districts that rival states out west.
If New York’s elected lawmakers had acted in a bipartisan manner (ha-ha!) in the first place and followed the will of the voters, all of this could have been avoided. But lawmakers completely ignored the referendum that instructed them to draw new lines together. They simply couldn’t do it, so the Democrats drew their own maps, which Gov. Kathy Hochul approved, to the surprise of no one.
Also no surprise: The Republicans sued. Hence, the eventual action by that pesky Steuben County State Supreme Court Justice, Patrick McAllister — who, of course, happens to be a Republican.
Regardless of party, if people elected to represent New York state can’t get their acts together to adopt policies that will stop bleeding population, it’s going to continue getting worse, this redistricting deal.
Not only will downstate reps have new district lines in 10 years, they might end up representing people in these places they’ve never heard of.
