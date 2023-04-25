A really ugly episode in Oklahoma came to light last week, when four officials in McCurtain County were caught on tape making racist remarks and jokes, and threatening to kill and bury a newspaper publisher and his son.
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Commissioner Mark Jennings, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, and jail administrator Larry Hendrix are the officials. McCurtain Gazette-News Publisher Bruce Willingham said he left a voice-activated recorder in the room following a county commissioners’ meeting March 6. Willingham suspected officials were continuing to conduct business after their meetings in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act.
According to the Associated Press and National Public Radio, audio captured by the recorder appears to include the officials discussing burned bodies falling apart, hitmen they knew, and lynching. According to a transcript of the recordings, Jennings appears to say that “back in the day” someone could take “a damn Black guy and whoop their ass and throw him in the cell,” he said. “Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got,” Jennings added.
They also talked about putting Willingham and his son in two existing holes in the ground. One of the officials said he knew a hitman.
Mortified, disgusted, enraged — these are surely the emotions that people who decry hate speech, which I wish were most of us, experienced when they learned about this episode.
Willingham, whose paper is so down home it doesn’t even have a website, must have suspected what was going to happen when he left that recorder. He had been dogged for a long time by the tactics of this group and had exposed other issues before. Simply, he had had enough.
As if this could not get any worse for the four, last Monday, the sheriff’s office posted a lengthy statement to Facebook in which it said the recordings were obtained illegally and may have been altered. They may file felony charges, they said.
They apparently aren’t aware there is a proviso in Oklahoma’s open meetings law, which applies to all committees or any public body — this was a committee meeting, right? — that “any person may record the meeting, provided it does not interfere with the meeting.” Not only that, but minutes of public meetings are open records.
You think any of this stuff actually got into the minutes?
So it’s irrelevant, really, that the recorder was left in the room. And, how these people could think the process of recording was in itself more egregious that the vile, racist diatribe that came out — well, I guess it’s what you do when you are trapped and you want to make yourself look like a victim.
What is the right thing to do in this situation for these four people? It’s what Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt suggested. They should resign. Last Thursday, according to the Washington Post, Jennings did.
“There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office,” Stitt said.
You see a monster, you do everything you can to let people know. Leaving the recorder was a gutsy move, and likely done because Willingham — at this tiny little paper — decided it was time the community knew the underbelly of who these people really were.