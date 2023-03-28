Two Sundays ago, my husband and I went to the Red Creek Conservation Club to have breakfast. It was sunny when we left Savannah, but as soon as we crossed into the town of Wolcott, we found ourselves in a winter nightmare — and when we came to Route 104 at Waters Road, it was whiteout blizzard conditions the rest of the way.
It reminded me of what I used to deal with when I was the editor of the Wayne County Star and worked in Red Creek, from 2005-10. That paper, which has published in one form or another in Wayne County since 1859, has since morphed into the Lakeshore News. Thanks to nose-to-the-grindstone reporter Dan Durocher, it does an excellent job of covering northeastern Wayne and Cayuga counties, with dips into Oswego and towns south of 104 on occasion.
Anyway, the food was worth the drive, and so were the hosts and the company. Eat like you’re family, a guy with his name embroidered on his apron said about the meal. It was unlimited and plentiful, not to mention tasty. Even the coffee was perfect.
The best part, besides the food, was that my old friends and former bosses, Mike Bettis and his partner, Chuck Palermo, were there. Mike was cooking, and Chuck was eating and schmoozing with people he’s known all his life. A Red Creek native, Chuck is the mayor of this tiny village at the very northeastern part of Wayne County. He also owns WAYUGA Publishing, The Lakeshore News’ parent company that his father, Ange, started in 1965. Ange was mayor too.
No surprise to see Chuck and Mike, who also works at WAYUGA, at the meal. These two guys have participated in probably every civic project and fundraiser in Red Creek — and the town and village of Wolcott, as well as the village of Fair Haven in Cayuga County — for more than a quarter-century. Mike, who grew up in Skaneateles, is a trustee on the Red Creek Village Board.
Just off the top of my head, I can recall them being involved with: the Chambers of Commerce in Wolcott, Red Creek and Fair Haven; the Rotary in Wolcott/North Rose; the Finger Lakes Wine and Jazz Festival; Toys for Tots; the historical societies in both Wayne County villages; food pantries; Veterans Day activities; and a sponsored organization for youth sports and various other activities — and never with a complaint.
They are also passionate about community journalism. It is why the Lakeshore News finds a way to keep publishing while little papers around it have folded. Ange said once that he could not, and did not, want to imagine the tiny village without a newspaper.
Dan covers the nitty-gritty there and writes about people, places and things that are important to the residents of the northern world. He writes about what the bigger papers don’t see.
Chuck thinks of the Finger Lakes Times in the same way, except that we cover a larger area. The kinds of stories we choose are much the same, though. You aren’t going to see our stories in the Democrat and Chronicle or the Syracuse newspaper. It’s not because they aren’t important; it’s because they are not so interesting to big-city residents, just like their stories aren’t that important to us.
It was nice to recognize that mutual respect for community journalism is still a thing, especially from us little guys.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the evening editor at the Times. Contact her at lbroach@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 253.