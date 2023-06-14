I might have a little bit of a hoarding issue. No, not the kind of problem that needs serious intervention, but I have a feeling my kids might disagree.
We DO throw things away on a regular basis — or, as I have said in a previous column, recycle them. But I am sentimental; some things are too meaningful to discard.
Like Mickey Mouse’s wizard hat. You know, it’s the soft, blue, velvety pointed hat with the silvery moon and stars, and the little black ears. My daughter, Katy, got it when we went to Disney World in Florida when she was 2. She loved it and wore it everywhere.
So imagine my dismay when I found it in the discard bag, along with our favorite giant, Eyeore.
We are going through a major room/furniture clean-out at my house. My daughters, now 25 and 26, have doubled down; they moved a set of bunk beds out of Katy’s old room to my grandboys’ house and brought me Katy’s old bed because Franklin, my very naughty little dog, took a bite out of mine. But that’s another column.
Anyway, it was an opportunity to clean out Katy’s room.
“Mom, Katy went through everything, and what she wants to keep is in a bag in the room,” Rayne told me. “The bags in the hallway are donations. DO NOT GO THROUGH THEM!”
Yeah, right.
So, that’s how I found the hat and the big Eyeore, and also a very old Winnie the Pooh. Pooh? He can go because I can’t think of any special anything attached to him. But the hat? I have photos of Katy wearing that hat.
I am not the only one who feels nostalgia about that hat. When David saw me pull it out of the bag, he said, “No, no, no. We can’t get rid of that. And isn’t that the Eyeore that sat on Katy’s bed?”
I get it: You can’t keep everything. But when you reach a certain age, and you see something that triggers all sorts of memories and good feelings, you can’t just eighty-six it. Maybe in the future, when we decide to move, but not today.
Don’t you feel the same way about some things you’ve saved? Things that either belonged to your children, or your parents? Things you treasure and are happy to be able to see?
And, by the way, my girls are not immune.
Rayne just moved her grandmother’s desk, from 19-hundred-who-knows-when, into her childhood room. She also took her great-grandmother’s rug beater and a coat tree.
Katy has the trunk my grandmother, also named Katy, used when she came to the U.S. from Romania in 1919 or so. She sat on that trunk nearly the whole trip, my aunt said, because she was afraid someone might steal it.
And Ivory, who I also consider my child, took Grandma Vada’s bedroom set when she moved to Pennsylvania. It meant something to her, because it was Vada’s.
And about that hat? I know it will look so cute on our little guy. Katy says he doesn’t need it, but he might also find some of that magic dust Katy was sure was inside, way back when.