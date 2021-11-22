This is stuff, but it’s not so simple.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported recently the United States has reached a tragic milestone — more than 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses in a year.
Accidental or on purpose, these deaths touch every part of our world, from people who live in poverty to those with lavish lifestyles and those in between. The stereotype of the street junkie strung out on heroin that many people may equate with this sobering statistic simply isn’t reality anymore.
Instead, it might be the person addicted to Fentanyl for chronic pain, someone who takes these substances to ease anxiety and stress, a teen who is experimenting and loses perspective, or someone who does it to end his life. It is likely to be someone who is living minute by minute and is stuck in the spiral of using.
These overdoses can be anyone — your co-worker, your boss, your nephew, your aunt, the woman who checks out your groceries, delivers your propane, teaches your children, your child, or even your spouse.
With all that being said, I don’t want to appear to be someone holier than thou who has the answers. If you want to know the truth, I am one of the fortunate ones whose life has never been touched directly by anyone who is addicted to drugs, or even alcohol. That, I have to say, is purely circumstantial, and I know it could change.
But I know the real world. I have been back at the Finger Lakes Times for six months now, and I listen to that police scanner. I have lost count of how many overdoses I hear about, and how many times ambulances are called to the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency in Clifton Springs, so many times that I think it ought to have its own ambulance service. Addiction is so bad that even in a place where people are supposed to be getting help, people are using.
That’s not meant as an indictment of FLACRA. It’s illustrative of how serious this is. The pull of substance abuse is like iron to a magnet that seems to grow stronger with the pessimism that colors the world for so many of us these days.
“These are numbers we have never seen before,” National Institute on Drug Abuse director Dr. Nora Volkow told The New York Times. “They leave behind friends, family and children, if they have children, so there are a lot of downstream consequences. This is a major challenge to our society.”
Those consequences, besides the heartache of loss, also involve crime and violence and major hits to the economy. We can’t thrive with this kind of chaos, even before you consider what Covid-19 has done.
I am probably out of my league here: The only advice I can offer is to pay the best attention you can to those around you. You can’t fix someone else, but you can give them the tools to do it themselves — even if they throw them back at you or discard them. The first few times, they probably will.
But at least you will have opened a door, which can be everything to someone who is so lost in their pain they can’t see anything else.