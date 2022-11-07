Anyone who knows me well knows that I am impatient. I hate waiting for anything.
That’s why I know how the Patels, who purchased Bob’s Big M in Wolcott (Times, Nov. 1), must have felt about the nearly three-week delay in their ability to accept SNAP and other food benefits. For them, it was a frustration that affected nearly 60% of their customers who rely on those benefits to purchase healthy food without driving for miles.
And, by the way, as of last week, the Patels continued to wait for approval for WIC, which helps pregnant women and young children.
What is responsible for the delays? Why should an established food retailer (the Patels already own a grocery store in Cato that accepts EBT and WIC) who purchased an established supermarket in business for nearly 60 years have to wait so long and inconvenience the majority of their customers?
The answer is simple, and I can vouch for it because I used to work for the state Assembly, where a big part of my job was troubleshooting for constituents who were having difficulty navigating state regulations.
The answer is bureaucracy. While it may be true that, to an extent right now, the state is backlogged for a lot of things because of the pandemic, that seems like a convenient excuse. The state is ALWAYS backlogged.
That’s why each department, agency and authority in New York state government has at least one person whose job it is to be the liaison between the agency and elected officials. They are there for staffers to call for help.
Usually, the liaison connection works, although constituents don’t always get the answers they want. Still, these liaisons — in their defense, most are pretty helpful — seem to be able to reach through the tangle of red tape and poor explanations to offer a solution. That was my experience, anyway.
Nonetheless, it is extremely irksome that it takes a liaison to make someone do the job that they should be doing in the first place — whether in the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Education Department, the Health Department, the state retirement system, state Ag and Markets, or anywhere else the process somehow gets gummed up.
So, it was really no surprise to me that the Patels met resistance when they were looking for a specific date their approvals would come through. And, there is a certain irony that they were approved to sell alcohol before they could accept food stamps.
There should be no need for intervention from a liaison that gives a politician a chance to take credit for something that should, routinely, be done by a bureaucrat. The average person should be able to get answers to their questions themselves, without reaching out to their elected officials to do the footwork.