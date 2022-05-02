The Humane Society of Wayne County’s mural is done. You can see it from Route 31, but if you drive closer on County House Road, you can see it much better.
You will find dogs and cats riding on a canal boat, lounging on the shore; there are some crossing the rainbow bridge. The pets’ owners paid to have them included in the mural, which raised a few thousand dollars for the humane society and Mural Mania, whose artists painted it.
My three dogs — Gracie Renee, Butchie and Franklin — are included. It’s appropriate since I got all of them at the shelter. It seemed a great way to immortalize these critters who make my heart happy and help keep perspective and sanity in my life.
If you are a pet owner, you understand what that means. I often say the world would be a better place if everyone had a pet. “Sorry, I can’t do (whatever stupid thing is being considered or crime about to be committed), I have to walk the dog (or feed the cat).”
I wasn’t always enamored with animals. My mother was terrified of dogs, and she instilled that fear in me. The only dog that we had any relationship with at all was Snoopy — no, not the Peanuts’ Snoopy, but my neighbors’ big white floppy dog with a pink nose. He thought that my house was part of his territory. He was protective, and stealthy too. He would to sit next to me on my lawn without me realizing he was there.
No one in my family appreciated animals: Neither of my mother’s sisters allowed their children to have pets. Some of us rebelled: My cousin, Richard, has a dog named Scout. You haven’t lived, he says, until you find dog hair in your breakfast cereal. My cousin, Barry, has two dogs, including one named Gorilla. Barry and his wife and daughter had Freckles the pig too, but he went to live on a farm (for real).
I didn’t get over my fear until I was in my 20s, when my now-husband David brought me to his sister’s house. She had two springer spaniels, one of whom always carried around one of Tammy’s shoes. The dogs fought with each other to prove who could be more affectionate.
Suddenly, I not only wasn’t afraid of dogs anymore, I loved them. All of them. My first dog was Zoya, who was a husky-golden retriever mix. Then we got Hanky, who was mostly yellow lab. I was hooked — and was never without a dog again.
In the newsroom, we now have three dogs: Grover, a big labradoodle, belongs to our photographer, Spencer Tulis; Belle, a goofy golden doodle, comes to work with our copy editor a couple of times a week; and our IT wizard is bringing Quinn, a Bernese Mountain dog puppy, mostly on Thursdays.
I love working here.
Pets cut stress — there are studies that prove that — but if you have a pet, you don’t need a study, just a good lick or a nuzzle. Or a cat rub. If you don’t have a pet and are willing to make a commitment — and it is a commitment — I would encourage you to give it a shot.
Just look at the smiles on the dogs and the cats in the mural.