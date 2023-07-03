Maybe by the time you read this, I won’t be so miserable.
It’s that time of year again, the time when I get poison ivy. It happens annually. I get it from my dogs, who will come right to me after they’ve rolled in it, although I can’t tell they rolled in it until several hours later, when the blisters and bumps start appearing.
Most people are allergic to the oil that the three-leaved plant oozes. I am super-allergic; I get it systemically. When poison ivy goes systemic, it means that it has spread from the point of contact and is now present in other parts of the body. This can happen through the bloodstream or lymphatic system. Poison ivy can cause severe reactions, especially if it is not treated quickly. Symptoms of a systemic reaction include difficulty breathing, swelling of the face, lips, and throat, and dizziness.
I’ve been there: In fact, I may be there now. I have it on my face and my lips, even my eyelids. I get it on my scalp. It is all over my arms. There are streaks on my torso. I am dizzy when I stand up.
In short, I am miserable.
I thought maybe our photographer’s puppy dog, Texas, contributed to it because it started right after an affectionate episode where he gave me lots of kisses on my chin. But Spencer said he didn’t think so, because his partner, Kim, is a voracious gardener, so there is no poison ivy around their home.
He is probably right. My home, on the other hand, is nestled in the woods, where poison ivy is everywhere that Gracie, Butchie and Franklin frolic. And, I admit, through gardening neglect, it is probably in my flowerbeds, which are mostly weed beds now. I’ve even gotten it in the middle of the winter, carrying in firewood where there were vines.
To eradicate it from our property would provide a professional gardener with a year’s worth of work, or maybe a herd of goats, and it would probably come right back anyway.
I had a doctor’s appoint last week. He gave me some sort of a steroid treatment, for which I had hoped.
The only saving grace is at least I don’t have a sunburn on top of the poison ivy. That’s happened, usually on a golf course. Not from playing — I’ve played golf once in my life, and it was a comedy — but from volunteering at various fundraisers over the years.
Being very light-skinned, I am as subject to sunburn as I am to poison ivy. Being very forgetful, I usually leave the sunscreen behind.
In a past life, when I worked for then-Assemblyman Bob Oaks, I used to contribute some time to his golf tournaments until he finally told me to sit them out when he realized they were making me ill. Stay in the office, he told me. At least you won’t get sunburn there.
Or poison ivy.