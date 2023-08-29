I admit it. I am a huge Facebook fan. If you use it right, it can be a wonderful way to connect with old friends, and new ones too, local and far away.
But there are people out there who don’t want to use it right. They want to use it to exploit the unsuspecting of us, to scam us and even steal our identities. It almost happened to me recently; well, not really because I realized pretty quickly what was going on, although not immediately.
I have a friend who lives locally. His instant message popped up on my page, unexpectedly. We are Facebook friends, but it’s not the way we communicate regularly. He started asking me how I was, and immediately, I was a little wary. But then, he instant-messaged me a photograph of himself and his driver’s license. That gave me pause to think it really was him. His daughter is getting ready for college, so I asked him how she was doing.
Not only did he not answer the question, the next thing I know, he’s asking me for money, saying his bank card got lost. This is something my friend would NEVER do, so I knew he’d been hacked. The driver’s license thing really freaked me out — how did this impostor get my friend’s driver’s license?
It seems the hacking happened on his phone, where he has a photo of his license because he says he doesn’t always carry his wallet with him. Hmmm ... maybe not the best idea, although we may not be that far from a world where all of those records will be online anyway.
I immediately blocked the impostor and deleted the chat. I talked with my friend subsequently, through the new Facebook page that he created after he realized he’d been hacked. That, he said, was months ago. It was alarming to see that someone was STILL trying to scam people with it.
What makes people do these things? What makes them believe their success depends on causing hardship for someone else, and that it’s OK? And, anyone can fall for it, especially those of us who want to think the best of everyone.
We don’t want to believe that someone can be a dirty cheat, that a person has a dark motive, but that is the reality of our world today. I am sure I am not telling you something that you don’t already know, either.
It’s not only to anonymous people. Right now, author Jane Green (whose books I love, by the way) is involved in trying to prosecute someone who scammed her out of $5,000.
You think that you’re savvy enough to avoid these things happening to you. You hope so, anyway.