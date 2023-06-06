In 1968, Graham Nash wrote “Teach Your Children,” which became a huge hit for Crosby, Stills and Nash. It was an anthem, an instruction manual really, for how to raise — and be — a child.
We can only hope we do it right. I didn’t always, as either a daughter or a parent. An only child of a widowed mother, I didn’t understand how nervous, angry and intimidated she felt about being alone when I decided to go to college six hours away.
When she dropped me off in front of my dorm at Syracuse University, she threw my trunk on the sidewalk and said, with all the sarcasm she could muster, “I hope you’re happy!” and drove away. I am surprised she didn’t squeal her tires.
When she died suddenly about six months later, my adult relatives made me feel guilty. Relentlessly. I should have gone to Hofstra and let her drive me there and back every day (she wouldn’t let me get my driver’s license). It is an irrational sorrow I still sow on bad days, even though it happened in 1979.
So, when I had my children at 36 and 37, I vowed I would never become my mother. Still, I made many mistakes when they were little, but I am lucky that my daughters never held those early missteps against me. Maybe it’s because I became a much better mother when the girls hit their teens. I think by then, even though we had our moments, I trusted they were going to grow up into decent people.
I think it was because I trusted them, and the decisions they made, hopefully influenced by David and me. We valued individuality and tenaciousness. Katy played varsity football (only one of two girls in all of Section V at the time; she was a defensive lineman), and Clyde-Savannah won sectionals that year, 2014. Rayne went to China the following summer at 16, with a Chinese friend who was 18.
I wanted Rayne to go to RIT; she wanted to go to SUNY Oswego — she went to Oswego. It turned out to be fortuitous: a beloved instructor there helped her pave the way to a PhD program at Loyola University in Chicago, where she is now.
I never tried to mold them into who I wanted them to be, beyond kind and authentic human beings. I never told them what to read, or watch, or even what time to go to bed. But I always knew where they were, who they were with, and, mostly, what they were doing. We also knew those same things about their best friends.
They were very self-contained, my kids, but I don’t think they kept secrets from us — at least about important things. They knew how to keep themselves safe, they were assertive, and the idea that they could be bullied was ridiculous. Also, that they would be negatively influenced, enticed, or tricked into questionable behavior by what they read was equally absurd.
Would I have chosen all the roads they picked for themselves? Maybe. Foremost, though, I am happy they decided to recognize who they are and are living that way. I am happy that they never had to worry that the choices they made would cause David and me angst or self-inflicted embarrassment or shame.
As far as I am concerned, banning books publicly, making drag shows illegal, and not saying gay should be irrelevant to parenting. If you know who your children are, none of that matters. You already should have covered that territory, whatever side you are on.
The last line of Nash’s song is as relevant today as when he wrote it: “Don’t you ever ask them why. If they told you, you would cry. Just look at them and sigh. And know they love you.”
Our children will be who they will be — in spite of, or because of, our best intentions.