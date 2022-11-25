Our poll question this week asks readers who their favorite living fiction writer is, and points out that author Colleen Hoover now has four books on the New York Times Top 10 bestselling list.
Even James Patterson and Danielle Steel rarely have THAT many books on the list at once — I just don’t get Hoover’s popularity. Have you actually READ one of her books?
I wanted to know if the big hype surrounding her was justified, and exactly what her books were like. In the spirit of honesty, I will tell you I have read no reviews or explanations about Hoover, so my opinion is based just on reading her stuff.
First, I read “It Ends With Us.” Hoover creates a totally likable, handsome, witty, intelligent, extremely wealthy ... perpetrator of domestic violence. The woman he marries is the child of a batterer. You know that it’s not going to end well. The story rolls around in a predictable fashion, picking up related characters like a snowball accumulates more snow, gravel and rocks as it goes. It implodes at the end, also in a predictable fashion.
Not bad, but nothing to recommend.
Still, I thought I must be missing something, so then I read “Maybe Someday.” That book is about a woman who falls in love with a deaf musician who is already in love with someone else — or so he thinks. There are some unusual characters, but again, no fireworks or surprises. Truthfully, neither book told a very credible story with any depth of plot.
Usually, most of the books on the bestseller list have deeper roots and tell stories that swim in a less shallow pool.
I am expecting to see “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan on the list soon. He wrote “Beneath a Scarlett Sky.” His novels are based on true stories of people who survived World War II. The newest one is inspired by one family’s dangerous trek from Ukraine — on the run from the Russians under the chafing guidance of the Nazis.
I am reading it now and it is great — almost a relief after the letdown of Hoover. Honestly, I don’t know what I was expecting, but certainly more than she delivered after all of the buildup. I think she must have excellent marketing people.
I do have to mention my very favorite fiction author: Sara Donati. She started writing the “Into the Wilderness” series in the 1990s. The books follow a family in the Adirondacks, from the pre-Revolutionary War through the years after the end of the Civil War. They are marvelous, well-researched, entertaining reads. No spoilers here, but they are big thick books worth the time. Even my husband liked them.
The characters, who are good and evil and maybe some of both at times, go to Canada, Scotland and the Deep South.
Donati’s second series is about New York City in the late 1800s. The third book is set to come out in 2023, and I can’t wait.
Other authors I like: the prolific Ken Follett (right after Sara), Elin Hilderbrand, Jane Green and Emily Giffin, as well as Jennifer Weiner (my nod to chic lit); Fanny Flagg, who is as funny as hell; and Spencer Quinn, who had the bright idea to have a big dog with one white ear and a huge heart narrate his crime novels.
I know A LOT of people like Colleen Hoover, and if I could write like her, I might not be writing ABOUT her. Still, I find her a lightweight. There are better things to read.