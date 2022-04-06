We read about school shootings in Florida, Michigan, and Connecticut. Be honest. How often have you thought, “It could never happen here.”
But it almost did.
If not for the quick and reasoned thinking of a Red Jacket Central School administrator last Friday, the next mass-casualty school shooting on the national news could have been something that happened right here.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office and media reports, a 15-year-old brought a loaded gun and a full magazine clip to school. This boy apparently was having a mental emergency that, thankfully, someone was able to recognize.
Stories of students in distress have grown increasingly common around the country. Special training helped this staff person know what to look for and how to respond when the signs of chaos were about to happen.
It never should have gotten that far, though.
Someone made that gun accessible to that boy — probably not on purpose, but the results could have been deadly. Whomever it was clearly wasn’t paying attention: to the gun, or to the boy.
And, it’s not an uncommon phenomenon. Nearly every day, there is a report of a child dying somewhere from a shooting. I have said this before, but I swear there must be a bad-news app on my phone that puts all that lurid information at my fingertips.
I have heard this unconscionable gun violence described as an epidemic, like an illness that is engulfing our nation. That makes it sound like something that is out of our control, but that’s not true. It is definitely something we can do something about.
Here’s the simple stuff: If you own a gun, it is your absolute obligation to make sure that gun is stored and secured properly, and that you always know where it is. It is your absolute obligation to make sure that your children do not have access to it on their own.
At the same time you are keeping track of your firearms, you should also be keeping track of your children. I don’t mean where they are; I mean who they are. That responsibility is yours first and foremost. Before all else, you are a parent. You don’t have to be a perfect one, but you need to know what’s going on with your kids — who their friends are, how they spend their time, and, most of all, the questions that trouble them.
In short, you need to be aware of the issues that your children are dealing with, even when they are in elementary school. If this sounds preachy, then it sounds preachy. And if reading this makes you uncomfortable, then you might need to take a good look at your kids and take some steps. They don’t have to be big steps, but they do have to be just big enough to let your children know you are in the picture.
There is plenty of help available for your family if you need it, and there is no shame in looking for it. You also don’t need to wait for a crisis.
However, there is shame in allowing your children to flounder at home, in school, and in life. So many young people become so desperately angry and unhappy they ultimately become violent toward others and themselves.
That’s how situations like the one last Friday in Red Jacket’s main building happen.