Recently, one of our regular weekly columnists, John Murtari, pondered whether the word “hero” is overused (Times, Jan. 16). He said a hero is someone who risks imminent death.
Certainly, there is no arguing those who defend us and our allies, or rescue people from physical danger, are heroes. But others, while not literally putting their lives on the line, can be heroes as well.
Rather than being overused, I think the word is underused. A hero can be anyone whose actions put another person first, or impacts someone’s quality of life for the better.
I am sure we need more people in our lives like that. People whose professions are heroic: doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, tower climbers, those who keep our lights on in hurricanes and the like. Those who teach us and our children, research, invent, create, remove both literal and imagined obstacles from our path.
Then there are heroes who are not afraid to open their mouths to say what’s needed, to stand up for the oppressed, to point out inequality, or to push forward their ideas for the greater good.
Heroes are also the people who step up to do things for us who don’t have to do anything, whose only takeaway is satisfaction. I am sure you have some of those kinds of people in your life, and I am sure that you think of them as your heroes, in some context. What would your life be without them?
It doesn’t matter, really, what you call these people, but there is no reason to reserve “hero” for warriors or other death-defying individuals. It’s semantics as far as I’m concerned. When someone does something for someone else, I am sure they are not thinking about where they fall in the rankings, or even imagining there is such a thing.
The heroes that John Murtari thinks of as “real” heroes are extraordinary, brave beyond comprehension, for sure.
However, you can look up the definition of hero and see a lot of variations: a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or nobility of character, someone who refuses to live in an utterly passive manner, someone who does the right thing as a matter of course, to make someone else’s life easier, a parent who sets a good example for their child, and so on.
Some of my heroes: the doctor who did surgery on my daughter when she fell and fractured her skull; my friends, who listen to me when I feel big sad; my daughters, who have become people I am proud to have raised; my husband, who has put up with me for 28 years; my mother-in-law, who, at 91, inspires me to do better every day; and my wonderful co-workers, who look at my quirks as assets.
Heroes to me don’t have to walk through fire. They just have know what the right thing is and be willing to do it.