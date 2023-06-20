Weezie.
That’s what our Chief Photographer, Spencer Tulis, calls me. I like him a lot, so although I grimace, I let him do it. It hearkens back to that sitcom “The Jeffersons.” George’s wife, Louise, was Weezie. Poor woman.
Before Spencer, the only person I willingly let call me that was the late Wayne County Court Judge Steve Sirkin. I liked him a lot too. Sometimes, he would just call me Weeze and sigh about the state of the world. People marveled he even spoke with me, let alone used a nickname. He could be taciturn, even morose, I admit, and he was not a fan of journalists. But we gelled. He even married my husband and me on a snowy January day at our Savannah house in 1995.
At home, we have nicknames for our kids, who don’t actually live at home anymore. Lorrayne is Rayne, or Ray — she is named after her aunt Lorraine and is herself now an aunt to Katy’s partner’s two little boys. Katy is a Kathryn, but no one calls her that. She is a teacher in Clyde-Savannah and her students call her Miss Katy; Broach was too formal for her.
In the newsroom here, just about everybody has a nickname. Some are from history that my co-workers have with each other. Others were generated by Spencer. I suppose it lightens the atmosphere and highlights the comfort level. We have: Pearl, Brig, Boo-Boo, Mick, Hibby, Dez, Feliciano, Petey, and of course, Weezie.
Even Grover, Spencer’s famous Labradoodle, has nicknames. Grovie, the Grovester; no matter what you call him, he knows who has the treats. Spencer’s baby Labrador is Tex, short for Texas, where the dog came from. Dez’s dog is Quinn. She is a Bernese Mountain Dog and we call her Quinnie, or Quinnifer. Just a year old, she can be dangerously enthusiastic with a tail that can knock down an unsuspecting adult.
We are far from the height of corporate conformity, but I don’t think you would want to read a local newspaper that was produced in that kind of atmosphere anyway.
But while we like to feel familiar, we do understand when it’s time to be serious and professional — and we report the news that way. There is a sense of camaraderie and trust; we are all in it together with our readers, and we want to do the best job, collectively, as we can.
The nicknames, I think, pull us closer. Just don’t call me Weezie. At least not outside the newsroom.