In the span of a few days, former President Donald Trump and Long Island Rep. George Santos have discovered themselves under the microscope of justice.
Trump was found, in a civil matter, to have sexually abused a woman and then ridiculed her when she wrote about it. Santos was indicted and then arrested for “repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” according to U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.
In another time in history, this would have been enough to make these bad actors race to retreat from the public eye, to lick their wounds caused by the embarrassment, the pain, and the shame of their behavior.
From the 1970s, former President Richard Nixon is a good example and, even as recently as a few years ago, so is ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They resigned after seeing the writing on the wall. And, although Nixon was contrite, Cuomo exited kicking and screaming and blaming everyone else, like an errant kid caught by the principal.
But this isn’t another time. We are living in a world where now, somehow, it becomes almost a badge of honor to be found to be a truth-twister or a conspiracy theorist. Under a thin veil of patriotism, it has become acceptable to express racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and otherwise abhorrent stereotypical trains of thought.
So, will it matter in the scheme of public opinion whatever the courts find about Santos or Trump? Will Santos finally resign, and will Trump supporters abandon him in favor of an equally conservative but less caustic candidate? Somehow, I doubt it; there is a part of this country’s population that truly finds, no matter what he says or does, that Trump is still their man. And Santos, taking a page from Trump, said it’s a witch hunt and that not only will he stay in office, but he’s going to run again.
This isn’t about party politics, and it’s not a defense of the Biden administration or his son, New York Democrats, or anybody else in power or out of power, or what Barack Obama did or didn’t do when he was president. Culpability doesn’t vanish because someone else might have done worse.
There should be accountability for the men and women who have violated the public’s trust by choosing to break the law. The microscope that focused the light of day on Santos and Trump should be indiscriminate.
There should be no protection from the truth, for anyone.