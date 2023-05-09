I take a look at what I am wearing today: jeans from Loft, a soft, comfy mauve long-sleeved lacy shirt by Knox Rose (one of my favorite labels), and ankle suede boots by Bear Paw.
All of the items came from nonprofit thrift stores here in the Finger Lakes. The boots were a splurge at $10; the shirt and the jeans $5 each. Nearly everything in my closet has come from either Goodwill, Thrifty Shopper, the Salvation Army, or the Center or House of Concern.
Every once in a while, I come across a rare find at the Linden Shop; and I have moseyed into the Once Again Shoppe in Penn Yan a few times. ReStore, which is run by Habitat for Humanity in Canandaigua, is another stop on my thrifty route.
The best part about shopping this way is that nearly all the money spent goes to either feed or house people locally, or provide other services, including job training or employment itself. Goodwill also funds the 211 Center for the Finger Lakes. Most of these places spend only a small percentage of what comes in for operational costs. They try to pay their employees decently and keep the lights on. Some are run mostly by volunteer labor.
The bargains I get for myself, my friends, and my family are a bonus. When I find something I know someone will love, I snap it up for cheap. I feel good knowing that I am getting a quality item for pennies on the dollar that will make someone happy — and, in the process, providing funds that truly make a difference.
Recently, my 9-year-old grandboy discovered a huge can of TinkerToys in my car. It was so heavy, he had to put it down when he opened the door to bring it inside. I paid $9 for it; a quick check online shows that the same set sells anywhere from $50 to $100. He also asked, “Mimi, did you bring me any books?” He’s a reader for sure, both fiction and non-fiction, and I am happy to accommodate his thirst for knowledge.
The books? He likes the “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” series, “Wimpy Kid,” and picture search and finds. I have purchased nearly all of them for less than a dollar each. His 4-year-old brother loves everything about “Paw Patrol.” Ditto on the price for those readers.
Thrifting also feeds our collections: Little Golden Books, Fisher Price toys made in East Aurora, N.Y., Stanley thermoses, McCoy pottery, vintage kitchen klutter, odd bottles, duck decoys, rag dolls, and the like. Most of our furniture — couches, chairs, tables, lamps — has come from these non-profit thrifts. It’s a good thing my husband has a truck.
We also donate. Clothing that either we’ve grown tired of or turned out not to be for us, dishes that seem to multiply in our cupboards, knickknacks that we’ve had too long ... we always seem to have a bag of something that we send to live another life somewhere else.
I know there are a lot of you who share my passion. When Thrifty Shopper in Seneca Falls reopened after it was closed for nearly a month so its roof could be repaired, people rejoiced. They came from near and far, including a woman and her daughter from Auburn who purchased a lavender music stand (where else would you expect to find something like that?).
Happy (thrift) shopping.