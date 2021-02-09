I got my first tattoo some 25 years ago in honor of my daughter, Chelsey.
A longtime, hardcore biker guy named Drew, considered one of the best tattoo artists in the Adirondacks, did the work. I was surprised to see, after a quick search online, that Drew is still practicing his craft in that same studio in the Fulton County town of Mayfield.
It was tough to get an appointment with this guy back in the day, but Drew and I had a mutual friend. I was able to get in for what was a very small tattoo. Given the canvas Drew had to work with (my scrawny body), the toughest decision was where to put it. We agreed on the spot just above my right outside ankle.
I remember the music that was playing in the background that day, some incredible Texas blues by Smokin’ Joe Kubek. Instantly I became a big fan and afterwards bought a few cassettes (remember, it was the 1990s). It’s interesting to note that my current vehicles — a 1984 Mazda RX-7 and 1999 BMW — still have cassette players.
Fast-forward to 2021. I am nearing senior citizenship and my legs are even scrawnier, but it was time to finally add a couple more. Time to recognize with a dermal amulet, two kind and wonderful souls in my life. An amulet is a good luck symbol.
My granddaughter, Cora, is 5 years old, learning how to write and a virtual “mini-me” of her mom. Just as sweet as could be. So, I asked Cora to write down her name for me because I love the innocence of a child’s handwriting.
The next signature added I took from a recent card my girlfriend Kim gave me. A co-worker warned that getting a tattoo of a girlfriend/boyfriend was “the kiss of death” for the relationship. That may be true, but the reality is we have been together 16 years, are old, and live as if we are married. I guess I’ll take my chances.
In a few years, I hope to add my grandson’s name, when he learns to write.
I saw a tattoo on another co-worker and asked where it was done. The answer was Rites of Passage in Victor. Recently, on my way to an indoor high school track meet at Pinnacle Athletic Campus in Victor, I stopped in unannounced and met Deanna Murphy, who was in the process of completing a sleeve tattoo on a guy’s arm.
I made an appointment for two weeks later.
Deanna is only 23. Not too many inking years under her belt — or so I thought. Turns out, as a 13-year-old growing up in Canandaigua, she was intrigued by a tattoo her brother had gotten, enough so to actually go out and buy some tattooing equipment.
Always interested in art, she started practicing, eventually on herself. One thing she knew was she felt she had found her passion and calling. She now has a body that is heavily covered, with work done by several other artists.
At 16, much to the obvious displeasure of her parents, she dropped out of school to pursue her craft. The birth of her son at age 17 didn’t steer her too far off course.
A big break came some three years ago when the owner of Rites of Passage offered her an apprenticeship. This shop has been in business for two decades and has a good reputation.
Deanna enjoys illustrative, animation and color work; ultimately, though, she just wants to make sure her customer is happy. It is through word of mouth, walk-ins/call-ins and Facebook (Deanna Loryn Murphy) that she has been able to build a clientele to make a living.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic brought things at the shop to a stop, from March through June of 2020. Now fully reopened, all COVID protocols are followed, which wasn’t too hard since the business’ policy already was focused on preventing cross-contamination.
Deanna is happy to say her parents have come to embrace her passion for the art form. They feel she should do what makes her happy.
And it does.