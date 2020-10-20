This week’s headline is a reference to a popular calypso-styled song originally sung by Harry Belafonte in the 1950s and by many thereafter, including the Grateful Dead.
There may be no better time to ponder how prophetic those words are today.
According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Liverpool, female leaders were more quick and decisive about the threat of the coronavirus, resulting in better outcomes for saving lives. Women-led countries — such as Germany, Denmark, New Zealand, Taiwan, Iceland and Finland — have recorded lower death tolls than their male counterparts.
Why? They found that the female leaders seemed to communicate better and locked down earlier. There also is the argument that women are more compassionate.
I feel that, generally, demeanor also is important and relevant. Look at the two recent Supreme Court nominations — Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Considering the Senate judicial committee is essentially holding a job interview, it is hard to find the former’s behavior — regardless of politics — indicative of a successful interview. Barrett, on the other hand, was extremely poised and professional.
Of course, the demeanor of our current president often is a topic of discussion.
Now with a woman vice-presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket it lends an added perspective. Full disclosure: Even though I am not registered with any political party (I am registered as “No Choice”), I supported Kamala Harris during the primaries.
It is the centennial of the passing of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution, giving women the right to vote. That and many other factors have assisted in firing up the nation’s female voting population to fight to protect some of their rights that may be at risk this election.
The accompanying photo is a group from Philadelphia that took a road rally to Seneca Falls and the National Women’s Rights Historical Park. The two women front and center, Meg Johnson and Christie Mills, dressed in period outfits of suffragists for the occasion.
Vision 2020’s Women’s 100 SHE organized the rally from the City of Brotherly Love to Seneca Falls as a way to draw attention to the importance of women voting in this election year and to pay tribute to the suffragists. The 20 car caravan arrived Friday.
Vision 2020 is a national nonpartisan women’s equality coalition based at Drexel University’s Institute for Women’s Health and Leadership. Drexel’s College of Medicine was the world’s first for women.
The acronym in the name — SHE — connects it to the goals of Vision 2020: Shape the future, Honor the past, and Enrich the present.
There is a connection between Philadelphia and Seneca Falls that began in 1848. Suffragist Lucretia Mott (there), took up the women’s rights cause and later joined Elizabeth Cady Stanton (here) in helping organize the convention to discuss the social, civil, and religious rights of women.
Saturday the group left for Philly. Their spirit seemed to transfer to another group interested in women’s rights — an “I Dissent” event for women’s rights and in opposition to the nomination of Judge Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. It took place at Academy Square in Seneca Falls. Other issues that were being highlighted were health care for all, women’s reproductive rights, safe and fair elections and more. Other “I Dissent” rallies were held nationwide.
Look online at www.fltimes.com for a photo gallery and video of the event.
Few will disagree that 2020 has been one crazy year. It is interesting that the Chinese calendar has 2020 as the year of the Rat, the first of their zodiacs. 2021 is going to be the year of the Ox.
It is pretty clear what the general personality traits of the rat are. The ox? It is seen as hardworking, positive and honest. Sign of the future? Who knows. But maybe 2021, in the USA, will be the year of — and for — women.