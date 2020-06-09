THE GOOD — You know, if not for the sub-headline that references a well-known movie from the 1960s, I could easily have labeled this first section “The Great.” I am specifically talking about the community’s participation in the recent Black Lives Matter rallies/protests.
Yes, Geneva city officials were worried enough to issue a press release warning residents to stay home because of rumors that there might be trouble surrounding the initial rally/protest on May 31, but given what everyone was seeing on television nationwide, one can hardly blame city officials for being overly cautious.
That first protest began with one black woman and a bullhorn on the sidewalk in front of Lyons National Bank on Exchange Street. Little by little, more people showed up. Facebook Live coverage brought out even more, and there were well over 100 folks by the time the group moved across the railroad tracks to the Public Safety Building parking lot.
It was a spirited, passion-filled yet peaceful protest. So what if there were plenty of expletives to go around? That was a natural part of the street-level energy being expressed. Emotions were raw, feelings of anger fresh. The night ended with a march through city neighborhoods.
That first night of peaceful demonstration set the tone for other rallies to follow. We are all better for it because there haven’t been any incidents that might have distracted from otherwise worthwhile, inspiring and purposeful events. It has allowed for the message to be heard and — hopefully — to educate those unaffected or misinformed about the systematic racism that exists.
A similar rally was held the next afternoon; this time, local police and city officials attended, with all raising their arms and fists in solidarity.
The Geneva chapter of the NAACP hosted a rally Wednesday at Bicentennial Park. My guess is that more than 500 people attended that one. There were people of all ethnicities, races and genders, young and old alike. And, plenty of handmade signs. It was a well-organized, thought-provoking, powerful and moving evening that gave insight into what is going on when it came to modern-day race relations.
Some very late-night marchers may have been too loud and proud for some people’s taste — with fireworks to boot — but it seems fairly insignificant when considering the moment at hand.
Of particular note, Maurice Jenkins (accompanying photo) was among the many speakers Wednesday. Jenkins, the brother of the late William “Corey” Jackson, joined other community members in creating thoughtful dialogue.
THE BAD — Jackson’s death at the hands of police just over nine years ago is one of the darkest moments in the city’s history.
Jackson was wanted by police after allegedly committing an armed robbery the morning he was shot. GPD officers caught up to him early that night on Route 14, just north of the intersection of North and Exchange streets. He was in the back seat of a vehicle.
With the car surrounded by cops, he was ordered to exit the vehicle more than once. Before he could get out, he was shot in the back of the head by an officer stationed behind the car. The officer thought Jackson was reaching for a gun. It was a cellphone.
That night, May 22, was Corey Jackson’s 34th birthday.
The officer was not arrested or charged with a criminal offense.
Contrast that with Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with killing George Floyd in a Minneapolis neighborhood May 25. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. His bail was set at $500,000. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in jail.
The officer who shot Jackson was paid his full annual salary, $75,000, for the two-plus years he was on administrative leave before retiring early in 2014.
I relay you this information not to rile up readers or protesters, but to add very important context to Geneva’s direct relationship to the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a movement that started eight months later, after Trayvon Martin was gunned down early in 2012.
Jackson’s family often has said they will never find justice. However, Jenkins decided to offer his thoughts at the NAACP event.
He doesn’t want retribution. He doesn’t want violence. In fact, he is very much on the same page as he was in 2011, when he was quoted as saying, “In unity, there’s strength. So if we all can come together, we’re hoping things like this won’t happen again.”
Those words may prove to be prophetic after all. Now, nine long years later, unity might have a shot at reality.
THE UGLY — An Ontario County Grand Jury determined the Geneva officer’s actions were justified. Why? In my opinion, it was largely because of the district attorney at the time.
The saying goes a DA can indict a ham sandwich if he or she so desires. The reason nothing happened here — again, in my opinion — is the inherent bias favoring police. Credibility is weighted in favor of police (even if they lie). DA’s work with them day in and day out. Police organizations endorse DAs for elections, and some likely contribute to a DA’s campaign.
Just last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed this very issue during his daily briefing. The things I just listed (about the inherent bias) Cuomo regarded as just plain “common sense.”
To combat it, Cuomo tried to get a law enacted five years ago that would mandate a special prosecutor for a situation like Jackson’s. It didn’t pass the state Legislature.
Last week, Cuomo issued an executive order that will ensure justice will be better served.
Ponder this: If the same thing happened to Corey Jackson today rather than in 2011, would that officer still be a free man?
THE FUTURE — For a positive path forward it’s important to learn from the past, not ignore it. Might the time be right for a nationwide effort to truly combat racial injustice against the black community?
I spoke last week with Jackson’s cousins, (inset photo, from left) Eric Pinkard, Selena McKoy, and Selena’s husband, Willie. There remains some animosity about the way things went down nine years ago, but they are supportive of the ongoing rallies/protests that many of their family members have attended.
There has been progress in Geneva.
Jackson’s shooting ignited an outcry among many city residents, including the Geneva chapter of the NAACP. Several months later, a number of city officials signed the Community Compact, a document developed by the U.S. Department of Justice. It called for the city to measure and assess its racial and ethnic climate.
From what was, a decade ago, lots of routine complaints and accusations of racially motivated incidents involving police now seem fairly rare.
A change in leadership within the GPD has resulted in night sticks being replaced with less confrontational Tasers. One officer was fired for posting white supremacist messages online. There are minority officers on the force. There seems to be a bit more accountability.
What is lacking are body cameras for all officers.
I asked Eric and Selena what they would suggest to help the local police going forward?
Selena specifically mentioned that, years ago, officers with last names like Dean, Liberatore, Passalacqua (Ron, the current chief’s dad), Cataline and Vega would often stop and talk to residents, even sit down at Cam’s and have a slice of pizza with them — in general, develop a trustworthy and friendly relationship. Eric sees none of that today. He urges cops to be less hostile and talk to the children and young adults respectfully.
After a recent Black Lives Matter protest I got into my car. In front of me there was a bumper sticker with words so appropriate for today.
“Minds are like parachutes, they only function when open.”
We all need to open ours.