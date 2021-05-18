Last year, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, I wrote a “Bigger Picture” about my experience covering all three Triple Crown races (Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont). No fans were allowed at any of the three, and only a few press photographers were given the OK.
This year, fans are allowed back, albeit on a smaller scale than normal. And, the press is still limited. I decided to scale down my coverage and travel to photograph only the Preakness Stakes, which was Saturday.
Although the Kentucky Derby is “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” the Preakness has always been my favorite. In fact, the best race I have ever witnessed was the 1989 Preakness featuring the classic stretch duel between Easy Goer and Sunday Silence.
The “Bigger Picture” usually profiles people I meet out and about locally, but there are folks outside our area with very interesting stories. This was the case at Pimlico in Baltimore Saturday.
John Kirkner and his wife, Stephanie Campbell, of Hydes, Md., were seated in two of the best seats at the track: front row trackside, in the clubhouse area near the finish line adjacent to where the thoroughbreds enter the track after getting saddled. The history regarding their prime seating is a good one.
Preakness weekend is the only two days the track has assigned ticketed seating. People can keep the same seats every year if they “pony” up the bucks. They also can pass them down the family tree. In the case of this married couple, John’s grandfather was the first to have them. The seats were then passed to his grandmother, then his uncle, and now John.
Turns out that back in the day his grandfather was a bookmaker — he took bets illegally — and a trainer owed him some considerable money. His grandfather allegedly settled the trainer’s debt by having the guy give him the seats.
Today, these seats cost $300 apiece. Under the circumstances, compared to other events, that’s a steal. Truth be told, I have paid more for Grateful Dead tickets through online ticket brokers.
This married couple has had the seats for over 20 years. John says he has been going to the track and sitting in that area for 48 of his 50 years. He is a successful businessman who owns a few horses that race. In the area where John and Stephanie sit, John now “owns” 10 seats for Preakness day.
When asked what their favorite Preakness was, both agreed it was the filly Rachel Alexandra’s win over the colts in 2009.
What makes this story even more interesting is the bottom inset photo showing John holding a magazine.
His mother gave it to him Saturday morning. It was a nicely preserved edition of a “U.S. News and World Report” that was published in January 1981. The photo on the cover is of members of his family attending the 1980 Preakness. The family had no idea the photo had been taken prior to it being published. It appeared eight months later on the cover for a story about the economy rebounding from the high inflation era of the late 1970s and talked about people going out to spend their money at horse racing tracks, along with other industries.
In the photo is a little girl eating popcorn. The top inset photo is of that same girl attending Saturday’s Preakness some 40 years later.
John contacted me by email Sunday to add one more tidbit. After Saturday’s race, he and his wife went out to dinner at a restaurant called Sabatini’s in the Little Italy section of Baltimore. Who walks in a short time later? The owner, trainer and jockey (Flavien Prat) of that day’s long-shot Preakness winner, Rombauer (pictured winning in accompanying photo). John bought a round of drinks for them all, and they toasted yet another memorable Preakness and future fond memory.