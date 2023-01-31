Recently, the Finger Lakes Times published a column where the writer expressed his thoughts that the New York State Thruway was “among the more sensible arrangements between citizen and state. If you drive the Thruway, you pay a toll. If you don’t drive the Thruway, you don’t pay a toll. The toll is based on the distance you travel, whether you cover that distance in an upscale SUV or a jalopy.” He felt it was a fair and equitable arrangement.
He compared that to the local property tax where owners who may have a higher assessment still get the same municipal services as lower assessments. Or, that property owners pay school taxes even though they may not have any kids attending school.
Regarding the Thruway, I personally have long had an issue regarding its fairness and the way New York state puts the burden on taxpayers. Why? Because, as the other columnist correctly mentions (in 1982, per the New York Times) “motorists in New York State will be able to use the Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway without paying tolls after 1996, under the terms of an agreement signed here today by representatives of the Federal Highway Trust and state officials.”
The federal government contributed $550 million to help with repairs for the first 14 years of the highway’s existence. In exchange, the New York State Thruway Authority agreed that, in 1996, when all its bonds were paid off, it would recommend to the state Legislature that the authority be abolished and the road be made toll free.
Is it a surprise that, in 1991, a task force created by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo recommended keeping the tolls, arguing that ending them could lead to higher taxes? When 1996 came around, then-Gov. George Pataki kept tolls in place officially. For the next few decades, tolls have only increased for motorists.
Under the terms of the original agreement, if the Legislature did not eliminate the tolls (in 1996), it had to pay the federal government back all of the funds it had contributed. It is hard to imagine that ever took place.
It should be mentioned that the highway, built in the early 1950s and extending 570 miles, “will not cost the state one red cent” Gov. Thomas Dewey wrote in a 1950 message to the Legislature.
And, money was being generated as it was reported in the New York Times (1966) that early toll revenue came in faster than expected. The headline read “10-Year-Old Thruway is Waxing Rich of Tolls.” At the start of the ’70s, vehicles driving the Thruway exceeded 4 billion miles for the first time. Traffic continued to set records in the following years.
Where the heck did all the money go?
It was said that having the New York State Canal System under the Thruway umbrella drained funds. All I know is if the Thruway Authority was a typical business and was continually hemorrhaging money, people would be held accountable — fired, laid off, budgets overhauled, etc. Seems like this has always been accepted as a losing proposition.
Why I find it all frustrating is some toll roads actually do come to a rightful end.
On Dec. 31, 2021, a group of local legislators assembled in Merrimack, N.H. The reason for the gathering was to witness the end of toll collection in Merrimack. Over the years, freeways in Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Texas and Virginia have been paid off and the tolls removed.
Former Times Publisher Paul Barrett would tell me, when he lived in the South, stories of celebrations and events he attended when toll roads became freeways.
I was reading some forums on the subject of toll roads, and this is what someone wrote who appeared to know his stuff: “The majority of toll roads in the United States are public-private partnerships. These are long term contracts between government and private infrastructure companies that provide the private company with guaranteed profits in exchange for providing the initial funding for the project. Such guarantees actually encourage inefficiency. A private company has little worry over costs when they are contractually guaranteed a set percentage above costs. And how are these profits guaranteed? Taxes. If the road isn’t profitable on its own, the government makes up the difference through higher taxes. In many cases, if the road is profitable beyond the agreed contract, the government collects the excess profits. These two perverse incentives all but guarantee inefficient management of the road.”
Highway authorities can raise prices because travelers don’t have a reasonable alternative. It seems any concept of no tolls is now mute and long forgotten.
So, is there anything that can be done?
Maybe only for those with some expendable income. If you can’t fight them, join them by investing in bond funds that hold bonds that are sold for the purpose of highway projects and infrastructure. One example is Standard & Poor’s toll-bond index, which includes 1,800 bonds with an average maturity of 18 years, and have returned a 9.5% yield over the past year (through Aug. 31) and 9.4% over the past three years. The interest component of these returns is free of federal income taxes.
That does nothing for the little guy. If you want to drive to Belmont Park on Long Island using the Thruway it will cost you, round trip with an EZ Pass from Buffalo, over $38; from Saratoga, it’s over $22 (not including the $14.50 toll for the George Washington Bridge and another $13 for the Throggs Neck Bridge). I haven’t even mentioned the price of gas.
Recently, I drove from Penn Yan to Daytona Beach, Fla. I traveled through nine states, taking Interstate-95 from Virginia the rest of the way? The total cost in tolls: $0.