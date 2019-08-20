Thoroughbred horse racing has long been a part of my life. It started with my grandfather, an avid fan, taking the family to Monmouth Park on the Jersey Shore. I was hooked enough to hop on my bike and ride the five miles there — it seemed much longer at the time — and sneak into the place.
Since there is an age limit to bet, I would get an adult to place wagers for me.
Life later took me to living 25 years in Saratoga Springs, a mecca for the highest quality of racing in the summer. My home was just blocks from the historic venue and was a big draw for family, friends and other visitors in August.
Once the photojournalism thing started to happen I was not only able to get the finest up-close experience, but essentially had an all-access pass to the backstretch, where the most fascinating visual stuff happens — it’s where the horses train, prepare and get bathed, etc. The connections made through the years have allowed me to work at the Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup Championships and most of the high-profile events.
I can say that I rarely bet anymore. I have no real desire, except for a few of the big races.
There have been opportunities to be partners in owning a racehorse or two, but I always declined. The reason? All the other partners had “Dr.” in front of their name. Incidental costs can build up, making it a very expensive endeavor at times.
Until now.
In 2014 a racing club was formed at Emerald Downs in Washington state. Two-hundred partners put up $500 apiece to own a share of a 2-year-old thoroughbred; $500 was all that was needed to invest. Any profits made after the original investment was returned went to charity. The program was designed to drum up interest in ownership and the sport.
The second club that was formed was through Churchill Downs. It attracted interested partners from 30 states, and their horse has done incredibly well. Warrior’s Club won a Grade I race at 23-1 odds and has earned, to date, close to $1 million — again, most of which will go to charity.
The third club formed was Empire Racing Club in New York. I purchased a share in that in the name of my 4-year-old granddaughter, Cora. She and her family live in Saratoga Springs, where our horse was likely to train and run this summer. The horse is named Starlit Daydream, a name picked by club members — a horrible moniker, in my opinion. Our trainer was Todd Pletcher, one of the best in the industry.
Unfortunately, Starlit Daydream likely will miss any opportunity to race this year, as she is having problems with a back leg.
A real bummer in the summer.
The club organizers still tried to make it interesting by providing opportunities to witness horses training, visit the barns, and stay connected with regular group emails and social media. Then, something interesting happened a few weeks ago.
Horse owner Leonard Green, in partnership with Aron Yagoda, who a week earlier won the $1 million Saratoga Derby with A Thread of Blue, decided to donate a horse in training to our club. Enter Proven Strategies under the care of trainer Mark Casse. As luck would have it, Proven Strategies was scheduled to race last Friday in the feature event. He was a long shot, competing against Green’s other horse, whose sire is Triple Crown-winner American Pharaoh.
I drove to Saratoga that day and picked up Cora. We made our way to the backstretch to get some food that was not overpriced and hang out with the workers (top inset photo). I bet $2 to win for Cora on our colt.
We headed to the front side and cruised around, found a playground, and waited an hour or so more for our race. As anyone who has raised or babysat at 4-year-old knows, two hours for a kid that age is a long time, as was the day itself.
We headed to the paddock to see our horse, No. 2, get saddled, and to meet other partners in the group along with former jockey Richard Migliore and retired race-caller Tom Durkin. They were there on the invite of the club managers to help educate novices. Close to 60 or so members showed up — one of them, Cora, was now asleep on my shoulder.
Mr. Green was gracious enough to invite the members to the winner’s circle on the (good) chance his horse won. It did, and is pictured in the bottom inset making his move behind the leader around the far turn. To the left of him is our horse.
Green’s horse became American Pharaoh’s first stakes-winning offspring. Our 2-year-old colt and first actual runner, Proven Strategies, took second in a photo finish.
With Cora, I decided to use a long lens and shoot from the grandstand. Cora woke up in time to see the race, although she wasn’t thrilled about being unable to cash her losing ticket.
Remembering Green’s invitation, club members flocked to the winner’s circle. Cora and I didn’t. I appreciated the gesture but told her we will go when our horse wins.
These racing clubs are becoming popular. For those who thought they wouldn’t have the time, the money, or any of the resources needed to properly maintain a horse, they now can. For many it would be a fulfillment of a dream.
