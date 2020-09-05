This weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, but please don’t tell that to the sunflowers in my front yard.
One of my COVID-19 coping mechanisms has been spending more time in the garden. In the dark days of early spring I decided this would be a good year to re-purpose the front lawn and finally put in some new plots — a small, 4-by-10-foot one for a little vegetable garden and a bigger, 11-by-26-foot space for a sunflower field.
The timing was right. With both kids marking high school and college graduations this year, it was time to say goodbye to the front yard, which served as the family play area as they grew up. There haven’t been games staged there for years, but I was always hesitant to mar their childhood play space.
Enter COVID — and the simultaneous need to tear something down and build something new. Thanks to a friend’s strong young son and his rototiller, my plots were born. And a field of sunflowers was my vision.
I cannot put my finger on exactly why sunflowers. I like all flowers. All I know is I always smile when I drive by a sunflower field, so I thought maybe this was the time to spread those smiles to others who might walk down on our well traveled street. Sunflowers are big and bold and seemed the right choice to lift me — and maybe others — out of the COVID blues.
I planted my seeds on the late side and also settled on an idea of a row a week so I would have succession blooming (which is why my field has yet to peak). And, I tried to plant the shorter varieties in front and the taller ones in back for a cascading effect.
But gardens are always a reminder that we are not 100% mistresses of our own destiny. Some birds decided they needed a snack, and the neighborhood cats saw my big plot as their personal outdoor bathroom. The result: My first row of seedlings was spotty and I could not find the same variety so filled in with different seeds.
The second row has been the best behaved, rising uniformly and majestically among its peers. All the rows are up now, but there is not much rhyme or reason as to who decides to bloom when. And, it appears the middle row will be the tallest, not the back as I had planned.
The sunflowers have been both an anchor and seer for me this summer. The irony is not lost on me that they are my new children. Like their human counterparts, some bloom earlier than others; some are better behaved — but they all give joy in their own way.
I wake up each morning and look down from my second-story window to see who might be blooming that day. I water them whenever they droop. I feel like an Earth-do-gooder whenever I see bees landing on their faces for a drink of nectar.
I wanted the flowers to face the street so others walking or driving by could enjoy them, but they turn toward the house — perhaps knowing I might need to see their smiling faces a little more (but it’s probably just that innate desire to turn toward the greatest amount of light — like us, again). When I drive by farmers’ fields, I compare mine to theirs. I am already preparing myself for the sad day when their upturned faces will fold down, their season done.
On the day we drove our youngest to Kansas for his first year at college, I watered the plot one last time. It greeted me that early Sunday morning with the first bloom, a soothing omen on that day of heightened emotions.
When we arrived in Kansas, a smaller native variety of sunflowers grew along the roadside. In yet another way, sunflowers made me smile. It only made sense I would be leaving my son in Kansas, whose moniker is the Sunflower State.