The village has a total area of only 0.3 square miles, but on a geographical map, it still can be pinpointed by its coordinates, which are noted in the headline of this week’s column.
I was there, in the village of Interlaken, two Sundays ago. It was a damp, cool, gray day. Not a whole lot of activity was going on other than the event I was attending.
And interestingly, for just a bit, things seemed relatively normal. Normal as in pre-COVID, that is.
A celebration of the new Interlaken Community Vegetable Patch Mural was being held on Railroad Street, behind the Farmer’s Museum.
A bluegrass/country band was playing under the cover of a pop-up canopy. They were a bit older in age and had a heck of a steel pedal guitar player, an instrument you just don’t see enough off, in my opinion.
Given the nature of their profession, they weren’t wearing masks, but the dozen or so others checking things out were.
The vegetable patch and mural were the result of a lot of community support. Local businesses contributed money to pay for an artist to paint the mural. That was Mary Beth Ihnken of Brooktondale, which is about 15 minutes south of Ithaca.
She has a Fine Arts degree from Rutgers and has lived in the Finger Lakes area since 1994. She started her career primarily painting furniture and slowly moved to walls, painting faux finishes, trompe l’oeil, and now quite a few murals. Many of the murals are quite large, including a 50-foot one for the Museum of the Earth for its dinosaur display and the arrival of a Stegosaurus from the Smithsonian.
She says: “I believe that public murals help to create community, by radiating out stories and energy that touch everyone who passes by them. I strive to create this immediate visual and emotional impact with every mural I create.”
She lives on a farm in an 1810 restored barn. That is where she found much inspiration from the animal and general life there.
What is behind such a small community being so involved in this and other projects? The answer is STEPS — Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions, a neighborhood health improvement project for southern Seneca County.
STEPS members work together to improve the community health in southern Seneca County. Their projects are resident-driven and have included the Ovid Community Garden, cooking classes for healthier living, community book boxes, youth programs as well as Community Collectives, which connect volunteers to community organizations that need help. Everyone who lives, learns, works or plays in the towns of in southern Seneca County can be a part of STEPS. The organization is always interested in more residents to join in and share ideas for community improvement. The next community meeting is tomorrow, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For Zoom information contact: Stepscommunity@s2aynetwork.org.
After looking at the work of a few artists, STEPS chose Ihnken. The process for STEPS started some 18 months ago. After selecting her and eventually approving her drawings and general idea for the mural, it actually didn’t take long for Ihnken to get moving. In less than three weeks the mural was completed, during the pandemic crisis no less. Primarily working alone, and with a little help from her teen-aged son, social distancing never was an issue — just the weather, which was at times brutally hot and sometimes rainy.
For anyone interested, her paint of choice is Benjamin Moore exterior paint.
The project also got some help from local school kids who offered up some of their own ideas. Ihnken (inset at right) holds up some of their drawings. One major suggestion she took from the kids was to add another lake. The original vision had only one.
My job has me driving regularly throughout the Finger Lakes, and I pass through many small villages, hamlets and towns. It is sad to see many businesses closing up, along with some homes and buildings in need of repair. Some are a direct result of the pandemic. Times are indeed difficult on many levels, but you have to give the village of Interlaken credit. In a time when things came to a virtual standstill, they were able to rally and see a worthwhile project through to its completion.