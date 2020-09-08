The public address announcer welcomed those few who actually were allowed to attend this year’s Kentucky Derby in Louisville in person, and added “What a long strange trip it’s been,” referencing Grateful Dead song lyrics.
Strange because of one word — coronavirus.
The race is normally run on the first Saturday in May not in September. It leads off the Triple Crown series, doesn’t follow the Belmont Stakes which was shortened in length this year and held in late June. The three races, including the Preakness, usually span five weeks, this years it’s months.
Just a few weeks ago plans were to include some 23,000 lucky fans at Churchill Downs, but the rise in coronavirus numbers in Kentucky resulted in the decision to permit no one other than some owners, media, law enforcement and regular track personnel. Usually over 150,000 pack the place.
I have covered many Triple Crown races over the years, though the least of which has been the Kentucky Derby. Logistically it is difficult to travel with so much camera equipment, and the older I get the longer the drive seems.
This year, though, I decided to go. Why? The betting favorite that was generating all the buzz was a New York-bred named Tiz the Law, who I already had photographed winning the Travers and Belmont Stakes. The press credentials distributed were limited to 75% less in numbers than previous years, and I was fortunate to be approved for one.
Sure at age 64 and having an autoimmune disease, I was concerned, but being vigilant about social distancing, masks and sanitizing, I decided to go.
The race has long been known as “The most exciting two minutes in sports” and it was. Though winner Authentic led from start to finish, Tiz the Law collared him coming out of the final turn though was unable to make the pass.
Why did Tiz the Law lose after going off at less than even money odds? Simple, the best horse won that particular day. The time of the race was the seventh fasted ever and Tiz was only a length behind. For those looking for excuses, two might be his only other loss was at Churchill Downs and this year he wore the saddle cloth #17. In 146 years the #17 has never won the Derby.
Bob Baffert trains the winner. It was his sixth Derby winner tying him with the most for that particular race. It was indeed quite the training feat since his two top prospects — Nadal and Charlaton — were knocked off the Derby trail with injuries.
Authentic has an interesting back story. The horse’s owners include a group called Myracehorse. They own 12.5% of the horse through public shares. Anyone could buy in for only $200 per share. There are 4,600 shareholders including a number of folks who live in our area. It was a fairly new concept to help bring horse racing to the public and gain more interest for the sport. Little did anyone ever expect that out of all the thoroughbreds born three years ago eligible to compete (about 30,000) in the Kentucky Derby, the first one Myracehorse buys into actually wins it.
Partners also are invested in future earnings in the horse’s career as a sire, something that will generate a lot of interest because of his latest victory. Dividends will be paid out yearly. It could last for a couple of decades.
Not only was the attendance way down, the heavily fenced infield area, usually party central on Derby Day, looked more like a penitentiary recreation yard this year. Betting handle was off by 52% nationwide.
Regardless, it was a Derby like no other with the hopes that maybe by the first Saturday in May the nation might be in a better place pandemic-wise and some normalcy will reappear in 2021.
Sunday morning I headed homeward placing the first CD of many Grateful Dead ones played for nine hours, grinning each time the song Truckin’ came on with those popular lyrics … ”What a long strange trip it’s been.”
A gallery of photos of Kentucky Derby/Oaks days can be found on the Times‘ website www.fltimes.com
