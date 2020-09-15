Love is a powerful thing, but unfortunately for some who wish to take a big step forward in their relationships — such as marriage — the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to put the plans on hold.
And in many ways COVID-19 has wreaked havoc within the entire wedding industry. Cancellations have become commonplace due to travel, safety, size of event and more. It didn’t help matters when a wedding was held in Maine that led to three people dying and 147 others being infected after a 65-person indoor wedding led to a coronavirus outbreak because proper safety protocols were not in place.
Wedding planners have gone to some lengths to provide solutions such as virtual or live-streamed nuptial events.
There is a new local alternative during this time of caution, social distancing and mask wearing. Hitch — “A tiny wedding collective” has been created by three entities: Left Bank and The North Farm (Sophie and Adrienne Elkin); Lindsay Stephany Photography; and Pistil & Pollen (Tricia DiMarco and Michael Reyes).
COVID-19 has forced the wedding landscape across the globe to evolve. So the people involved with Hitch have decided to combine their love of intimate weddings to provide an answer for couples searching for an intentional, meaningful way to marry without waiting for the all-clear sign that the virus has disappeared.
In their own words from promotional material: “We are: your photographer, florists, venues, coordinators. We’re the ones with the ideas, the champagne and the tissues. We’re here to make getting married easy, and oh, so beautiful. We believe wholeheartedly that Love is Love, that intimate gatherings do not need to sacrifice style, and that an incredible wedding with the best vendors does not have to break the bank.”
The Left Bank is an early 20th-century historic bank that has been converted into a beautiful gathering place in downtown Geneva. The North Farm is a restored 19th-century barn complex in the town of Geneva.
Pistil & Pollen source product primarily from local flower farmers and cutting from their own gardens while Lindsay Stephany, from Rochester, is a natural light wedding and lifestyle photographer.
In addition to more traditional type events, Hitch can provide a 90-minute “pop-up” wedding for a small group of 15 people maximum. Between cost and far less hassle, this seems like it might be a very popular option. Let’s face it, when it comes time to explain why somebody was not invited, one can reason with “We were only allowed 15 guests.”
When it comes to who will officiate the wedding, that decision is left up to the couples. A marriage license also is the responsibility of the couple. If rain looks like it might dampen things, the choice of venue includes both indoors and out. A sneak peek at your photos will happen within 48 hours with the final choices delivered in four weeks (or less).
The accompanying photo was taken earlier this summer at The Left Bank as the Hitch collaborators were doing some promotional photos for their business. At left is Adrienne Elkin of Geneva.
Certainly there is more info and maybe questions you love birds out there might want to ask. If so, then email: hitchwedco@gmail.com