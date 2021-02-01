It’s frightening to think that just two days from now our Geneva City Council, including the mayor, will vote on implementing a new law that, in my opinion, will essentially affect the way Geneva police officers will handle criminal activity in real time or even how they protect themselves while attempting to stop a crime or apprehend someone.
“Proposed City of Geneva Local Law No. 1-2021” is on the docket, slated to be voted on at Wednesday night’s Council meeting. It proposes a new local law amending the City Charter to establish a Police Review Board, or PRB.
It’s something that won’t work. When a police officer feels like nine people are looking over his or her shoulder while he or she is trying to make a split-second decision sometimes involving life or death, it will cause hesitation. And I don’t believe hesitation is a good thing.
This is a movement across the country. How did we get to this point in Geneva? I will briefly summarize the route we’ve taken and maybe provide some perspective.
In the summer of 2019 Jodi Dean, a political science professor at Hobart William Smith Colleges who is well known for her socialist/communist views, organized a protest against police, rallying around the protesters’ view of poor treatment of suspected criminals by GPD officers. Laura Salamendra was part of the protest; she had been elected Ward 5 councilor in 2018 and immediately started pounding the drum with respect to police misconduct. She spearheaded this movement within City Council, and to her credit has been consistent and adamant about forming a Police Accountability Board for the last 8-9 months.
The problem, to me, is that opposing views (the majority of Geneva citizens, in my opinion) have not truly been heard. Many have addressed Council but councilors were not listening. For example: A public forum with Council was held recently on this subject; 110 people attended with 66 citizens against forming a PAB — now called a PRB — and 44 people in favor, including 28 who were employees or professors at HWS.
Some councilors stated they did not hear specifics at this hearing. Councilors, please, listen to the people! They do not want this Police Review Board at all. Is that specific enough?
There already are programs that allow people to lodge complaints about police treatment, but they are rarely used. And you are trying to tell me we need this PRB? This is a movement, and councilors are buying into something they believe is beneficial. To whom I ask?
Here are some bullet points for all:
• The PPP (People’s Peaceful Protest) group’s resolutions proposed to city council were the baseline for the vast majority of this law. Do they represent the majority of Geneva citizens?
• There is no appeal process. Findings and determinations of the PRB are final.
• Complaints can be made anonymously, and the PRB can actually prepare the summary of the complaint if the person does not want to prepare it or feel they cannot prepare it themselves. Is this not like having the fox watch over the hen house?
• The PRB will conduct its own investigations without policing experience. This is a tough one to swallow, but police officers, retired police officers and even family members of law enforcement cannot serve on the board. Wouldn’t they bring some expertise to the deliberations?
At this point, all you can do is contact your councilors and let them hear your voices. You can reach them on the city website, or email or phone them. Also there is a public GoFundMe account where money is being raised to hire legal assistance to force this issue to a referendum, which would allow all the citizens of Geneva to have a say.
Are the councilors truly representing their constituents or only a select few with leftist views who want to impose their will on the majority?