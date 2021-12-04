It’s the most wonderful time of the year. December is all about celebrations and holidays. It’s a joyful season that is uplifted often by a glass of sparkling wine as we toast the conclusion of the year (and what a tumultuous year this has been) and the start of a new one.
You probably know that Champagne is a wine region in France, famous for making the best sparkling wines in the world. But are all Champagnes from France? And what is the meaning of the term “Méthode Champenoise,” found in so many sparkling wine labels from around the world?
What’s in a name?
In the past, Champagne was a much-abused name used by other sparkling wine producers to glom onto some of glory of the region. Remember André Champagne? After decades of international trade negotiations, it is now being used exclusively for sparklers from the Champagne region. The exclusivity became in effect first in the European Union and now in most other wine producing areas in the world as well.
In America, the agreement made in 2006 between the United States and European Union prohibits the use of names such as Champagne, Chablis and Burgundy on new American wine labels. But the accord left a gaping loophole. Producers which had been using the name Champagne prior to 2006 could continue to use it. You can still buy Gold Seal Champagne at a wine store today.
However, most of the high-end sparkling wine producers in the U.S. have voluntarily stopped using the name Champagne on their wine labels.
Exactly what is Méthode Champenoise?
Méthode Champenoise on a wine label indicates that the wine was made in the traditional method employed in Champagne for centuries. This method makes the best sparkling wines by using a time and labor-intensive process, compared to other easier methods.
First, a base wine is made, just as any other still wine. Sparkling wines are usually made from greener grapes harvested earlier in the season. As a result, the grapes collected are higher in acidity — an important trait for grapes destined for sparklers. In Champagne, the three primary grapes used are chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier.
The grape juices are fermented separately and brought up just as regular wines. The winemaker would then sample the finished lots and create a blend that represents a consistent house style. The final blend is called the cuvée.
The cuvée is bottled. Then a process called tirage adds a measured amount of sugar and yeasts to the bottle. A soda bottle cap is installed to seal the bottle.
What follows is magic. The sugar and yeasts commence a second fermentation in the bottle, releasing carbon dioxide in the process. The pressurized gas is trapped with no place to go except the wine, thereby carbonating it.
As the yeasts become dormant after completing their fermentation task, they are now part of the sediments called the lees. However, the job of the dormant yeast cells is not done. They proceed to self-destruct by using their own enzymes to break down the cell walls, releasing amino acids, proteins, and volatile compounds. This process is called autolysis (meaning self-disintegration).
By aging the wine with extended contact with the lees — a minimum of 15 months of non-vintage Champagnes and 36 months for vintage Champagnes — a chemical reaction between the wine and the lees develops the classic rich, creamy, brioche and nutty Champagne benchmark characteristics.
As the extended “on the lees” aging process nears the end, the sediments must be removed. Who wants to buy a bottle of sparkling wine that looks cloudy? This is done through a process called riddling (remuage in French). Traditionally, 4-6 weeks before final bottling, the bottles are inserted neck-first into holes in a riddling rack. A riddler would pull out the bottle a bit by hand, rotate it a quarter turn and replace the bottle back in the hole. This process is repeated daily whilst the angle of the rack gets increased so the bottles become more vertical. Slowly, all the sediment wound up in the neck of the bottle.
Today, the larger sparkling wine houses employ robotic machines controlled by computer programs to riddle the bottles.
On the day of disgorgement (dégorgement in French), each bottle is fed into a machine that quickly freezes the neck, where the plug of sediments is collected. When the bottle cap is removed, the pressure inside the bottle ejects the frozen plug. A dose of wine called dosage, often sweetened with sugar to help offset the high acidity, is quickly added to refill the bottle, and a Champagne cork is mounted.
Méthode Champenoise requires years of labor and attention before the sparkling wine is ready for sale. In the Finger Lakes, where almost all the wineries are small and thus without the benefit of scale, sparkling wines typically represent small profit margins.
However, this traditional method produces sparklers that have tiny and persistent bubbles, rich palates, and a quality of which the Brits called breed. They elevate the imbibing experience to a higher level than sparkling wines made from lesser methods such as carbonator (think of a giant Sodastream machine) and Charmat (second fermentation occurs in a pressurized tank instead of the bottle). For comparison, Proseccos are produced using the Charmat method, which results in a fruitier sparkling wine but with larger and less persistent bubbles and less depth.
This holiday season, when you step inside your favorite local wine store to buy a sparkling wine for the holidays, look for “Méthode Champenoise” on the label. Other variations of the term are “Méthode Traditionelle,” “Método Traditcional” for Spanish cavas, “Metodo Classico” for Italian sparklers and “Klassische Flaschengärung” for German sekts. You’ll be getting the best.
Prosit, and Happy New Year!