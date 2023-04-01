Although most of us would not feel, thankfully one hopes, kindred in spirit to the tortured Macbeth about life, Shakespeare’s words may reflect the grim tone of far too many Americans at the mere mention of one word: Vietnam.
The sacrifices made by each of the nearly 3 million servicemembers who served in Vietnam are to be honored and remembered on Vietnam Veterans Day each March 29, a memorial day which fell (far too inconspicuously?) on this Wednesday past. This year the day also marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S. Military Command in Vietnam as well as the day when the last U.S. combat troops departed the foreign war-torn country.
It reminds me of getting my draft card when I turned 18 and finding my lottery number to be quite high as the war finally wound down with our graduation from high school in 1974.
My brother, Mike, and I enlisted together in the New York Army National Guard in 1976, the year that North and South were officially united as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with its capital in Hanoi. And while I can’t speak for Mike, my personal motive was at least in part a feeling of guilt for not having to serve in Vietnam when so many others my age did. I split my duty as a Guardsman with full-time enrollment in college, barely rising to the rank of Sergeant E-5, while Mike went on to Officer’s Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. An accomplishment that made our family proud.
Grim visions of flag-draped coffins being escorted from the cavernous open mouths of massive transport planes at Dover Air Force Base are seared into our generation’s collective memory forever. I attended to the horror of it all by reading everything about the war that I could find. And drinking too much, but that’s another story. Philip Caputo’s “A Rumor of War” struck me most painfully as I recall, this being the thought that still contaminates the atmosphere of my soul and continues to darken the truth that the author sets before us: “Before you leave here, Sir, you’re going to learn that one of the most brutal things in the world is your average nineteen-year-old American boy.”
The agonizing spirit of that war lives on today in the hearts of the veterans and their families. On a business trip to Washington, I took a cab to the Vietnam Memorial site on my way out of town but upon arrival was emotionally unable to leave the cab. I got out, stood for a moment under the dark sky in the drizzling rain, got back into the cab and rode to the airport alone with only my dismal thoughts to meditate upon.
A year or two later I was honored to accompany an 8th-grade class of St. Stephen’s School to Washington on Mrs. Bender’s epic annual class trip. While at The Wall a student ran up to me and exclaimed, “Mr. H ... You’re on the wall!” I couldn’t fathom the meaning of the words. Caught off guard, I was enthusiastically escorted to the memorial and somehow managed to take a picture. I don’t remember doing it and cannot explain exactly what it means to have done so, though somewhere deep in my heart it makes sense.
1st Lt. Daniel A. Hennessy was born in Newtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania on 6/4/1943. His casualty date is 12/28/1966. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
I am proud to share his name. I don’t know exactly how he met his fate, nor did I ever locate and write to his parents, though I often wish I had. As a memorial this year, I left a remembrance of him, to him, on The Wall Of Faces, vvfm.org:
“Daniel A. Hennessy here. As you can see, we share the same name. I’ve thought of you nearly every day since my visit to the Memorial because a photo of your name as it appears on PANEL 13E, LINE 91 of the Wall, hangs prominently on the wall in front of my desk where I work every day. At the moment I’m writing about you in my column for our local newspaper. Having seen your photo I cannot believe you were made to fight at such a young age. I’ve wanted to tell the story in writing of how I met you that day for a long time. Now I have. I’m glad to have met you. It’s a beginning.”
And as we know, all beginnings are hard.