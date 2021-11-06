“There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity.”
— Rod Serling, introduction to “The Twilight Zone,”
Season One, Oct. 9, 1959
In search of a casual destination for a casual weekend drive, my wife and I decided to do something we’d meant to do for quite some time: Find the final resting place of Rod Serling.
We knew it was located in Interlaken, and we’re big fans of his signature work, “The Twilight Zone.” Autumn just happened to be making the more mysterious side of its presence known: damp, dark, foggy weather, Halloween looming just around the corner … a setting well-suited for an odyssey into the unknown, as Mr. Serling might have put it.
Upon arrival at Lakeview Cemetery, having interpreted the diagram on the wall of a mossy old chapel, it seemed somehow in keeping with Serling’s dry, subdued manner that the diminutive flat granite marker read simply: “Rodman E. Serling, Tec5 US Army WWII, December 25 1924-June 26 1975.” It was covered with coins and packets of laminated paper money, a magazine cover, a personally handwritten laminated note, potted plants, one plastic human skull and a plastic gargoyle.
It seems some of his fans were even more gothically predisposed toward his gravesite than Mr. Serling was himself, who, despite the popular conception of being an excessively troubled man, was eulogized by close friend Gene Rodenberry, creator of “Star Trek,” as a man who loved humanity: “No one could know Serling, or view or read his work, without recognizing his deep affection for humanity, his sympathetically enthusiastic curiosity about us, and his determination to enlarge our horizons by giving us a better understanding of ourselves.” And, reviews of his daughter Ann’s book testify to her great love and respect for him as a father as well.
Serling experienced intense combat during World War II, being wounded twice as an 11th Airborne Division Army paratrooper fighting with the 511th Regiment. While taking the Philippine city of Manila, he distinguished himself by risking his life to save a wounded woman under fire. He also shot and killed a Japanese soldier, which produced flashbacks and nightmares that plagued him for the rest of his life.
As it turns out, “twilight zone” is a military term that “refers to the moment a plane comes down and cannot view the horizon,” a concept that he may have borrowed for the title of his anthology of screenplays (americanscientist.org).
Serling wrote or co-wrote 92 of the 156 episodes of “The Twilight Zone” — 213 television scripts in all — and won six Emmy awards, more than any other writer of his time” (Rod Serling Memorial Foundation). He is an American master so adept at blurring the lines between reality and illusion that “The Twilight Zone” is more than just a television show: It’s an anthology of short morality plays dealing with timeless issues still pertinent to us today (theboar.org).
As he relates in the closing narration to Episode 81, “Nothing In The Dark,” about a solitary old woman visited by Death: “There was an old woman who lived in a room and, like all of us, was frightened of the dark, but who discovered in a minute last fragment of her life, that there was nothing in the dark that wasn’t there when the lights were on. An object lesson for the more frightened amongst us, in or out of … The Twilight Zone.”
Muted by our postmodern appetite for passive distractions, technological and otherwise, these episodic ventures into the shadows cause us to think about, and perhaps even to question, the mundanity of the universe swirling around us. Rod Serling gave us the chance to sneak out of our existential cages and engage the mystery of “the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition,” one-half hour at a time.
Rodman E. Serling was a man who knew that time mattered. His genius involved wondering and writing about “what lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge.” The realm we now know as … “The Twilight Zone.”