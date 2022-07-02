“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
— Paul McCartney (Lennon-McCartney),
“The End,” for the album “Abbey Road;” (the last song recorded collectively by all four Beatles)
Music is the magic carpet that transports me faster than anything else back in time to the days of yore. The smell of brownies does it. Seeing a pack of Juicy Fruit gum does it. I live in the house where I grew up in the town where I grew up, so I am charmed by memories around the clock. I wouldn’t have it any other way. But music is the Cadillac of time transport for me. It does so with style.
I’m not the kind who wants to go back in time permanently. I say that I do sometimes, but don’t, really. What I’d like is the ability to come-and-go as I please… which is why I listen so often and so loud to the music of my early years: the ’50s Motown and doo-wop; the psychedelic ’60s; the ’70s classic rock, country rock, progressive rock.
My good friend Gregory and I recently embarked on a one-stop mini-magical mystery tour that I’d have paid 10 times as much for and driven 10 times as far for: To experience the one and only Sir Paul McCartney live-in-concert on his 2022 “Got Back” tour. If there’s a star that twinkles more brightly in the sky of pop-rock music than Paul’s … I’ve yet to tune into that constellation.
Way back on Sunday, Feb. 9, 1964, a bit after 8 o’clock in the evening, I sat in a tightly-knit semicircle with my cousins on the floor in front of the television at Grandpa Santo’s farmhouse in Clyde as the “The Ed Sullivan Show” came on the air. I was just 8 but under the highly contagious influence of my pop-savvy older female cousins who, like every other teenage girl on the planet, screamed and swooned at the mere thought of John, Paul, George and/or Ringo. Some swooned more at one Beatle than another, but they all swooned, all together, all the time.
At the Carrier Dome on June 4 of this year, all Sir Paul had to do was say “Hello, Syracuse! I said I’d be back and here I am … ” and with the first note of “Can’t Buy Me Love” I was so far gone I’m not back yet … and don’t care if I ever “get back,” either. I was there to become intentionally lost on that long and winding road back through the soundtrack of the times of our lives … in the midst of a sold-out crowd of 35,000 equally sold-out oldsters, singing their lungs out, bringing the house down, riding that magic rock-n-roll carpet back into the world of so many of our fondest musical memories. And it worked. And I’m not back yet.
Paul the octogenarian was way beyond just a shadow of his former self. When he first shook that mop of a head and let out a “Wooo!” just like he did on Ed Sullivan, the clock of history simply stopped ticking. Funny how time and timelessness come together in moments like that.
Paul is also an extraordinary octogenarian. He bounced about and changed instruments like a kid. He told stories. He did “Wings” and some solo stuff. He did a breathtakingly real virtual duet of “I’ve Got A Feeling” with John on-screen that crushed me emotionally, and used the ukulele that George gifted to him to perform “Something.” It was so Paul. So Beatles. So timeless. His voice has weakened just a tad … but who cares? It was Paul. The gallant middle-class gentleman he’s always been.
Every few minutes a galaxy of camera flashlights all went up at the same time and the flying-saucer-shaped Dome fairly levitated, achieving weightlessness of time, floating on a sea of gratitude and appreciation for being allowed to have another go at it with Paul.
Strawberry fields forever, Sir Paul. As the song goes: “Any time at all, all you gotta do is call, and I’ll be there.” It’s a treat to be feasted by such a gentleman. Thanks for the ticket to ride. I’ve passed my word-quota here, and I don’t want to spoil the party, so I’ll go.
Hennessy is a retired teacher, certificated Holocaust educator, and author of the book “Remembrance and Repentance: The Call to Remember and Memorialize the Holocaust.” His love of history is inspired by intensive study of the Holocaust, the events that led up to it, and how the passage of time plays such a forceful role in all of our lives. His “Timely Matters” runs monthly in the Finger Lakes Times. Contact him at danielhennessy111@gmail.com.