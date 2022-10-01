“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”
— Queen Elizabeth II
on her 21st birthday in 1947, reiterated again some 75 years later to mark her seventh decade on
the throne
I sat down to write about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and found no words forthcoming. Which, as friends and family know, is quite odd for me. Until I reacquainted myself with the notion that wordlessness is a statement in itself, then, with just a wee bit of emotion, I realized how much I really did care about the Queen, and began to write.
I can’t help but wonder about the hole that her leaving us will create in our collective human heart. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth held the entire royal world together for seven decades with an unshakable, dignified grip on the essentials of a monarchical world that had otherwise long been gone. And she did so with wisdom, poise, and grace. And humor. One mustn’t forget the Queen’s grand sense of humor … the Queen who packs a marmalade sandwich in her bag, “for later.”
I took her very much for granted. She was the epitome of constancy, something also easily taken for granted. For instance, the earth’s rotational motion is at its fastest at the Equator, spinning a thousand miles an hour. If that motion suddenly stopped, the momentum would send things flying eastward, triggering earthquakes and tsunamis [smithsonianmag.com]. We take that very much for granted. Queen Elizabeth kept the royal world spinning for seven decades.
The Queen represented and defended both a time-tested wholesome sense of Order and Pattern as well as a strong sense of loyalty and respect for History and Tradition. The line to view her coffin at Westminster Abbey reached 10 miles long for an estimated wait time of 30 hours and is estimated to have included a quarter of a million people [washingtonpost.com]. An estimated figure of 4.1 billion viewers globally has been used by nearly all the major broadcast outlets [euronews.com]. Perhaps the Queen’s greatest strength has been the sense of permanence she brings to the role, adapting just enough to appear unchanging [theguardian.com].
Though obviously not a subject of the Queen, living here in the former colonies that revolted, broke away, and became America, in my heart, I desired to be one. Her 70 years of quiet, steady, forbearing, unflappably dignified presence upheld a modicum of human stability in an unstable world. The monarch who many think outlived monarchy did not outlive monarchy at all. She lived it.
I’ve come to better understand how and why the solemnity of the moment has yielded the extraordinary degree of bonding that has come to pass between Queen Elizabeth II and her subjects. Through 73 years of marriage, she had Prince Philip, her “strength and stay,” at her side as her closest confidante. But perhaps the true secret of her longstanding steadfastness over time is made clear in a letter to the Lambeth Conference written this past August: “Throughout my life, the message and teachings of Christ have been my guide and in them, I find hope.”
The world was often reminded, especially in her Christmas addresses, that Queen Elizabeth II first and foremost served a King herself — a heavenly one.
After her funeral at Westminster Abbey, Her Majesty was buried at St George’s Chapel in Windsor to be reunited with her father and mother and sister, with Prince Philip’s body to be moved from the Royal Vault so the two can lie together, as one.
Queen Elizabeth reigned through 15 prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents, from the time of the world’s first commercial jet service to the Apollo 11 moon landing, to the attacks of 9/11 until now, while even having managed to surprise the world by jumping from a helicopter with James Bond and sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear as a TV personality. In a short film to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, Paddington sees that the Queen shares his love of marmalade sandwiches and tips his hat, saying:
“Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.”
The Royal response?
“That’s very kind.”
Yes, Your Majesty … what Paddington said. And a thousand times more. We’ll miss you terribly.