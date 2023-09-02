I now spend the most enjoyable time of each day writing about a fictitious pair of 12-year-olds who love to read — two youngsters that happen to be runaway orphans who meet while hiding in, of course, a library. There’s more to the story than these new friends, one a boy and the other a girl, eluding the evil staffers of the institutions from which they’ve escaped: the two are suddenly transported into an otherworldly literary dimension and tasked with a mission to recover something stolen from the world that will lead to global chaos and bring humanity to its knees. There is nothing left to read on the third planet from the sun.
It’s a story aimed at reaching out to the “Young Adult” demographic because it emphasizes the power of reading, and I think they’re the ones most occupied with social media and may need to read more print material that explains the universe in literary terms if they are to elude the questions surrounding extended exposure to internet media.
In third, fourth, and fifth grade I was primarily reading “The Happy Hollisters” plus library books. In sixth grade I remember reading the “Collier’s Junior Classics Volumes 1-10; The Young Folks Shelf Of Books.” As I recall, these were classics or excerpts of classic novels.
In seventh grade the book that stands out was Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s “Life Of Christ,” some of it read aloud at the kitchen table to my neighborhood friends, who, of course, thought I’d lost my mind. In eighth grade I remember reading some of “Oliver Twist” and all of “Catcher In The Rye.”
In my teen years I read some books that enlightened me by giving me nightmares, like “Foxe’s Book Of Martyrs” and “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding. But I also read “The Call Of The Wild” by Jack London and “The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The reading I did during that time of my life was well-rounded and informed the soul that is me today, and I could not be more grateful for, or satisfied with, the outcome.
I’m wondering what the reading habits of people are these days, especially young people. In my last column I wrote about the legacy of prolific reading that my father bestowed upon me. As a kid, we had only three channels on the 19-inch Zenith television set and everything was in black-and-white. I lugged a paperback book around in my pocket. Today, every kid carries a virtual global library around in their pocket, but I wonder how many are reading books as they bend their necks to the gravitational pull of social media on their cell phone. The temptation to surf the social media wave is perplexing. I feel it myself every day.
The research comparing on-screen vs. off-screen reading seems inconclusive, with retention of information somewhat higher and more people enjoying the reading of print material over reading from screens. The collective jury seems to still be out on the subject, but my personal one is not.
I do not read anything of length on a screen. I can’t explain the deep pleasure and satisfaction I get from books that I don’t get from a screen. I can feel a book, smell a book, own a book. Titles of books on a shelf are so much more appealing than a sterile list on a backlit screen. Reading a book connects me with those who have gone before me and the centuries-long tradition of reading books. It also grants me a bold escape from the screens that seem to keep surrounding me, both phone- and computer-based. A book is like a hole cut in chainlink prison fence.
Buy someone a book as a spontaneous gift. It may be like baking a file into a cake, giving them a way to escape a bad case of screen imprisonment that they didn’t even know they needed.